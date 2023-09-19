Noir City Detroit celebrates gritty, black-and-white films at Redford Theatre

Screenings include ‘Key Largo,’ ‘Raw Deal,’ ‘Sorry, Wrong Number,’ and other films from 1948 to celebrate their 75th anniversary

By on Tue, Sep 19, 2023 at 9:41 am

click to enlarge Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall in Key Largo. - Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo
Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall in Key Largo.

Noir City Detroit returns for its sixth year to Detroit’s iconic Redford Theatre with a focus on films from 1948 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the gritty, black-and-white movies. All eight screenings will be hosted by Eddie Muller, a noted author, president of the Film Noir Foundation, and a leading figure in film restoration and preservation. Muller also will be signing copies of his latest book, Eddie Muller’s Noir Bar: Cocktails Inspired by the World of Film Noir, at 7 p.m. on opening night on Friday. The festival screenings begin at 8 p.m. on Friday with two 35mm presentations — John Huston’s Key Largo and Anthony Mann’s Raw Deal. Anatole Litvak’s suspenseful Sorry, Wrong Number will play on Saturday afternoon, while Saturday evening’s features are Robert Wise’s Odds Against Tomorrow and Nicholas Ray’s tender tragedy They Live by Night. The festivities will be finished off by a matinée double feature on Sunday — John Farrow’s nail-biting The Big Clock and Frank Borzage’s haunting Southern Gothic noir Moonrise. A $50 all-access pass provides entry to all eight films, a commemorative poster, and a private reception and onstage Q&A with Muller at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Noir City Detroit

Noir City Detroit

Sept. 22-24

Historic Redford Theatre 17360 Lahser Rd., Detroit Detroit

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
