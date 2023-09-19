Noir City Detroit celebrates gritty, black-and-white films at Redford Theatre

click to enlarge Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall in Key Largo.

Noir City Detroit returns for its sixth year to Detroit’s iconic Redford Theatre with a focus on films from 1948 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the gritty, black-and-white movies. All eight screenings will be hosted by Eddie Muller, a noted author, president of the Film Noir Foundation, and a leading figure in film restoration and preservation. Muller also will be signing copies of his latest book, Eddie Muller’s Noir Bar: Cocktails Inspired by the World of Film Noir, at 7 p.m. on opening night on Friday. The festival screenings begin at 8 p.m. on Friday with two 35mm presentations — John Huston’s Key Largo and Anthony Mann’s Raw Deal. Anatole Litvak’s suspenseful Sorry, Wrong Number will play on Saturday afternoon, while Saturday evening’s features are Robert Wise’s Odds Against Tomorrow and Nicholas Ray’s tender tragedy They Live by Night. The festivities will be finished off by a matinée double feature on Sunday — John Farrow’s nail-biting The Big Clock and Frank Borzage’s haunting Southern Gothic noir Moonrise. A $50 all-access pass provides entry to all eight films, a commemorative poster, and a private reception and onstage Q&A with Muller at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

