Nicole Curtis returns to Detroit for new series of HGTV’s ‘Rehab Addict’ to renovate ‘disgusting’ house

According to a press release, the reality TV star learned that squatters were living in “one of the dirtiest abandoned homes she’s ever seen”

By
May 28, 2025 at 12:34 pm
Image: Nicole Curtis.
Nicole Curtis. Courtesy photo
Nicole Curtis is heading back to Detroit in a new season of her popular HGTV home renovation show Rehab Addict.

Curtis, who was born in Lake Orion in suburban Detroit, has renovated numerous properties in and around the Motor City in the shows Rehab Addict and Rehab Addict Rescue — including the historic Ransom Gillis house in Brush Park — but relocated to Wyoming in recent years.

The new season of Rehab Addict will see Curtis split her time between Wyoming and Detroit, where she purchased a 1928 property that is described as “one of the dirtiest abandoned homes she’s ever seen,” according to a press release.

“When an urgent call reveals squatters have been living in her 1928 Detroit property, Nicole will quickly head to the Motor City and oversee the massive cleanup in the disgusting house,” the press release states. “She’ll scope out the many original details, including subway bathroom tile, a built-in telephone stand and a laundry chute to the basement, before she and her team replace the dilapidated roof — the first step in restoring the home to its original glory.”

The new episode premiers at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24.

