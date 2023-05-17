Motor City Cinema Society launches 16mm series at Redford Theatre

The program kicks off with ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,’ tickets are $5

By on Wed, May 17, 2023 at 11:44 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Redford Theatre. - Dave Parker, Wikimedia Creative Commons
Dave Parker, Wikimedia Creative Commons
The Redford Theatre.

Detroit film heads have banded together to show old movies in 16mm, an old-school format that turns 100 years old this year.

The new Motor City Cinema Society (MCCS) will screen the films in the Redford Theatre Annex located at 17352 Lahser Rd., next-door to the old Redford Theatre.

“The goal of the Motor City Cinema Society is to resurrect this kind of film culture in Detroit by offering movies as they were meant to be seen,” says co-founder Kevin Maher, who is joined by film aficionados Darian Berro, John Monaghan, and Nicholas S. Pobutsky.

“16mm, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, was once popular with home movie, industrial and independent movie makers,” the organization says in a press release. “Half the size and far less expensive than 35mm, it still offers outstanding visual and sound quality, plus the grain and character that can only be seen when light shines through a one-of-a-kind film print.”

The series launches with the classic Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom on Monday, May 22. Other films scheduled include On the Waterfront on June 5, Gimme Shelter on July 24, the Madonna-starring Desperately Seeking Susan on July 27, and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde ’31 on Aug. 24.

Tickets are $5. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and movies start at 7 p.m.

Seating is limited, so advance tickets are recommended; see motorcitycinema.org to learn more.

Motor City Cinema Society will also host a free open house event from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 11 alongside the Back Stage Sale at the Redford Theatre.

Location Details

Redford Theatre Annex

17352 Lahser Rd., Detroit Detroit

5 events 1 article

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Movies articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Free Will Astrology (May 17-23)

By Rob Brezsny

Dates set for Palmer Park Art Fair’s 10th anniversary

By Randiah Camille Green

Palmer Park is a Detroit gem.

Paul Schrader brings cinema another agonized hero in ‘Master Gardener’ — and shows he’s still in command

By Cliff Froehlich

Mutual attraction proves a major complication for Maya (Quintessa Swindell) and Narvel (Joel Edgerton).

Free Will Astrology (May 10-16)

By Rob Brezsny

Also in Arts & Culture

Free Will Astrology (May 17-23)

By Rob Brezsny

Dates set for Palmer Park Art Fair’s 10th anniversary

By Randiah Camille Green

Palmer Park is a Detroit gem.

Zoe McGuire illuminates the unseen world in ‘Earthshine’ at Library Street Collective

By Randiah Camille Green

Zoe McGuire illuminates the unseen world in ‘Earthshine’ at Library Street Collective

Psychedelic-assisted therapy training is now available in Ann Arbor

By Randiah Camille Green

Julie Barron (left) and Modou Baqui (right) work with Decriminalize Nature Michigan and are leading a psychedelic therapy training.
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us