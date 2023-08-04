Mike Han paints on salvaged blueprints by Minoru Yamasaki and Albert Kahn in first Detroit gallery show

click to enlarge CJ Benniger/Courtesy photo Mike Han working on his Modern Vandalism series, which is painted on blueprints by Detroit architects Minoru Yamasaki and Albert Kahn.

Despite his prominence, Detroit-based designer Mike Han has never had a solo exhibition at a Detroit gallery until now. His upcoming show this September Mike Han: United by Design will showcase previous collaborations across fashion and furniture along with some new work at Playground Detroit.

His latest effort is a series of Modern Vandalism pieces he painted on salvaged blueprints from celebrated Detroit architects Minoru Yamasaki and Albert Kahn. Other new work includes collaborations like 3D-printed tables in partnership with Haddy, a rug collection with Gardner-White furniture, and a wall art with Leon Speakers. Past collaborations with SEE Eyewear, CultureVerse, and Detroitissimi will also be part of the show.

“In this exhibition, I’m proud to introduce The House of Han as a sustainable lifestyle brand,” Han said in a statement. “I think so much about how in order to create, you must destroy. How can I add value to people’s lives without harming the environment? These challenges posed in my art I seek to address with The House of Han as a product brand, creating sustainably at scale to enrich everyday life.”

Han’s multifaceted work blends graffiti inspired by his Korean heritage with modern design in an effort to develop a better understanding of self and the way we connect with others, he says.

“I believe Keith Haring was right, art should be accessible, and I believe the same should be true for design but the things made for everyone must also be made responsibly,” Han said. “I aspire to design things that add value, beauty, and joy to people’s everyday lives with the environment in mind. I’m thrilled to be taking the first steps to build this dream with incredible partners like Gardner-White, Haddy, and Leon Speakers.”

Mike Han: United by Design will be on view from Sept. 2-30 as part of the Detroit Month of Design. Han will also host a panel discussion, “Radical Collaboration: What does the future of Design and Circularity look like in Detroit and beyond?” at the Book Depository on Wednesday, Sept. 13. An artist’s talk is slated for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at Playground Detroit.

For more information, see ​​playgrounddetroit.com.

