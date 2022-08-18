Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion

The event broke attendance records last year, organizers say

By on Thu, Aug 18, 2022 at 2:04 pm

click to enlarge The Michigan State Fair is back and bigger than ever. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
The Michigan State Fair is back and bigger than ever.

It’s been 10 years since the Michigan State Fair was relocated to the ’burbs, following its 160-year-run in Detroit. (Former Governor Jennifer Granholm vetoed legislation to provide funding to the festival in 2009, citing other priorities, and the fair was reborn in Novi a few years later.) Apparently, things are going good with the festival’s new incarnation; last year, organizers say the fair drew a record 280,000 attendees, a 62% increase since 2019, the last time the fair was held before it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To celebrate its 10-year anniversary in Novi, organizers say this year’s event is set to be its biggest yet. The 2022 Michigan State Fair will feature an expanded footprint, with more rides, attractions, and food options. The Shrine Circus will also return in the world’s largest circus tent, because bigger is better.

Other new attractions include the Pork Chop Revue, a performance featuring pigs doing tricks. There will also be a new attraction called the Cool Zoo, a family-owned exotic animal exhibition. That’s in addition to live music, a beer tent, and a Moovin’ thru the Midway 5k run that ends, of course, in the beer tent.

Organizers say that the increased attendance allowed them to increase community contributions to $857,000 for 2021, and that the Michigan State Fair LLC has given a total of $4,176,000 to various charities in the past decade.

The fair is from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1-Friday, Sept. 2; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3-Sunday, Sept. 4; and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5; at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi; 248-348-5600; michiganstatefairllc.com. Tickets are $10 or $42 for unlimited carnival rides.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne
All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit

All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit
This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne
All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit

All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit
This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne
All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club

All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit

All the cool people we saw at Mo Pop Festival's 2022 return to Detroit
This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

This Waterford home is on sale for $495K and has an indoor jacuzzi

Trending

Get ready to burn your ass on Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit again when it reopens Friday

By Randiah Camille Green

We love the giant slide, but it is a screaming metal death trap.

‘Daron, Daron Colbert’ spotlights Delray actor and his Detroit neighborhood

By George Elkind

A still from “Daron, Daron Colbert,” set in Southwest Detroit.

Big Sean reminds us why he’s the ‘Don’ with return of fourth annual Detroit block party

By Randiah Camille Green

Big Sean headlines Detroit's 2022 Mo Pop Festival.

Free Will Astrology (Aug. 17-23)

By Rob Brezsny

Also in Arts & Culture

Get ready to burn your ass on Belle Isle’s giant slide in Detroit again when it reopens Friday

By Randiah Camille Green

We love the giant slide, but it is a screaming metal death trap.

‘Emily the Criminal’ is a crackling Millennial revenge tale that discards societal lies for an escape hatch

By Eileen G'Sell

Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal.

Free Will Astrology (Aug. 17-23)

By Rob Brezsny

‘Daron, Daron Colbert’ spotlights Delray actor and his Detroit neighborhood

By George Elkind

A still from “Daron, Daron Colbert,” set in Southwest Detroit.
More

Digital Issue

August 17, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us