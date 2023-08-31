Michigan Science Center gets new Lego exhibit inspired by world’s biggest skyscrapers

click to enlarge Courtesy photo ‘Towers of Tomorrow with Lego Bricks’ will open at the Michigan Science Center on Sept. 16.

If you’ve ever wanted to visit some of the tallest and most famous skyscrapers in the world, you’ll soon be able to right here in Detroit. You won’t actually get to enter them though, as the buildings will be smaller replicas made out of Legos.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Michigan Science Center (Mi-Sci) will debut a new Lego exhibit called Towers of Tomorrow with Lego Bricks. The showcase, presented by Ford Motor Company Fund, will feature 20 Lego skyscrapers that replicate buildings including Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, New York City’s Empire State Building, China’s Shanghai Tower, and Chicago’s Willis (Sears) Tower.

Towers of Tomorrow with Lego Bricks was created by Ryan McNaught, one of only 21 Lego-certified professionals worldwide. He and his team of builders have used over half a million Lego bricks and spent over 2,000 hours building the structures featured in the exhibition.

“An incredible amount of design, engineering, and artistry goes into constructing new living and working spaces that rise above street level to pierce the clouds,” Mi-Sci President and CEO Dr. Christian Greer said in a statement. “Towers of Tomorrow provides the perfect STEAM experience to put our guests at the center of science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math — allowing them to become architects expressing the hopes and dreams of civilization through Lego bricks.”

Along with viewing the Lego versions of today’s prominent towers, the interactive all-ages exhibit allows visitors to craft their own “towers of tomorrow,” with over 200,000 loose Lego bricks available in hands-on construction areas.

Michigan Science Center general admission tickets will grant access to the new exhibit.

