Metro Detroit native Curtis Chin brings acclaimed memoir home on statewide book tour

The award-winning author and filmmaker is promoting his book ‘Everything I learned, I learned in a Chinese Restaurant’

Apr 7, 2025 at 12:44 pm
Curtis Chin stands outside his parents’ former Cass Corridor restaurant, Chung’s Cantonese Cuisine. - se7enfifteen
Curtis Chin stands outside his parents’ former Cass Corridor restaurant, Chung’s Cantonese Cuisine.

Curtis Chin, the award-winning author and filmmaker whose memoir paints a vivid portrait of coming of age in 1980s Detroit, is bringing his book tour to the area this week.

Chin’s debut memoir Everything I learned, I learned in a Chinese Restaurant chronicles his childhood growing up in and around Chung’s Cantonese Cuisine, his family’s beloved restaurant in Detroit’s Cass Corridor. The book explores themes of identity, community, and resilience as Chin navigates his youth as a gay, American-born Chinese boy during a time of economic decline, racial tension, and the AIDS epidemic.

The memoir has garnered widespread acclaim and was recommended by Time, the San Francisco Chronicle, Washington Post, and Eater.

Structured around the menu at Chung’s and steeped in personal anecdotes, Chin’s story doubles as a tribute to a bygone era of Detroit and the communities that shaped him.

Now based in Los Angeles, Chin returns to Michigan this week for a series of book talks in Detroit, Novi, Ann Arbor, Holland, and East Lansing. Stops on the tour include:

  • Monday, April 7 at 7 p.m. – East Lansing Public Library

  • Tuesday, April 8 at 3:30 p.m. – Hope College’s Jack H. Miller Center in Holland

  • Wednesday, April 9 at 4 p.m. – Wayne State University Student Center Ballroom in Detroit

  • Thursday, April 10 at 11:45 a.m. – Fox Run Belmont Clubhouse in Novi (hosted by the Novi Public Library)

  • Thursday, April 10 at 6 p.m. – University of Michigan, CCCB 0420 in Ann Arbor

Chin co-founded the Asian American Writers’ Workshop in New York City and has written for outlets including CNN, Bon Appétit, and the Detroit Free Press. His films have screened globally, and his essay for Bon Appétit was included in Best Food Writing in American 2023.

Though his family lived in Troy, Chin considers Detroit his true home, a place where he spent most of his waking hours at the restaurant, attending school, and immersing himself in the city’s culture. In interviews, he has spoken candidly about grappling with what it means to be “from” Detroit, especially as the city’s identity continues to shift.

“Hopefully, it’s done in a loving way so that people can see that, yes, we had some terrible times in Detroit, but it was still a loving, great city to grow up in,” Chin told Metro Times in 2023.

More information on Chin and his book tour can be found at curtisfromdetroit.com.

Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
