Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

LeRoy Foster’s 1967 Rebellion painting to be restored for Cranbrook Art Museum exhibition

The late-’70s piece was displayed at the old Cass Tech for 20 years, and was discovered in storage

By on Fri, Aug 25, 2023 at 3:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Detail of LeRoy Foster’s 1978 “Renaissance City” painting from Cass Technical High School’s collection. - Cranbrook Art Museum
Cranbrook Art Museum
Detail of LeRoy Foster’s 1978 “Renaissance City” painting from Cass Technical High School’s collection.

LeRoy Foster was considered the “Michelangelo of Detroit” for his detailed figurative paintings inspired by his studies in London and Rome.

Foster, who was born in 1925 and died in 1993, is perhaps best known for his 1972 “Life and Times of Frederick Douglass” mural at the Detroit Public Library Douglass Branch. One of his other famous works, “Renaissance City” (1978), depicts Detroit’s rise after the 1967 Rebellion and was all but lost until it was recently re-discovered. It’s now being restored for an exhibition called LeRoy Foster: Solo Show at Cranbrook Art Museum this fall.

“Renaissance City” was originally displayed at the original Cass Technical High School, where Foster was once a student, for over 20 years until the school was moved into a new building in 2005. Luckily “Renaissance City” was saved before the old building was demolished, but it has been rolled up in storage all this time. Detroit artist Mario Moore and Cranbrook Art Museum Chief Curator Laura Mott reportedly discovered the paitning while searching for Foster’s work for Solo Show.

Foster also performed as drag queen Martini Marti in 1945 — a time when drag was still underground and LGBTQ+ visibility wasn’t as widely accepted as it is today. He counted Charles H. Wright, Charles McGee, and Ruth Ellis as friends.

click to enlarge LeRoy Foster's 1945 self-portrait as the drag queen Martini Marti graces the Metro Times Pride Issue cover. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
LeRoy Foster's 1945 self-portrait as the drag queen Martini Marti graces the Metro Times Pride Issue cover.

“Foster’s artistic vision did not fit with the art world’s expectations and trends during his lifetime, which left him without representation and also without historic scholarship about his work and practice,” Laura Mott, Chief Curator of Cranbrook Art Museum, said in an announcement. “We have diligently tracked down many of his works, from museums to private collections, and restored others, in order to put together the first exhibition that shines a light on this important Detroit artist.”

Following the conclusion of Solo Show, the “Renaissance City” painting will be installed at the new Cass Tech, which will be its new permanent home.

Foster has been getting his due in the last several years as a pioneering Black Detroit artist. In 2022 his work was the center of a month-long citywide exhibition called Mighty Real/Queer Detroit during Pride Month.

Solo Show is part of Cranbrook Art Museum’s fall season, which also includes a group show of contemporary artists curated by Moore and Mott called Skilled Labor: Black Realism in Detroit. Other exhibitions in the season include Carl Toth’s Reordering Fictions, and Ash Arder’s Flesh Tones.

All the exhibitions will open on Oct. 28 and Solo Show will close on March 3, 2024. For more info see cranbrookartmuseum.org.

Location Details

Cranbrook Art Museum

39221 N. Woodward Ave., P.O. Box 801 Oakland County

(877) 462-7262

5 events 5 articles

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New Ypsilanti business Bloodroot Herb Shop hopes to be a community resource

By Layla McMurtrie

New Ypsilanti business Bloodroot Herb Shop hopes to be a community resource

Messages of love and hope will illuminate Lake St. Clair at Water Lantern Festival

By Steve Neavling

Messages of love and hope will illuminate Lake St. Clair at Water Lantern Festival

Detroit’s Beacon Park welcomes world premiere of art installation by Olivier Landreville

By Layla McMurtrie

Art installation “Horizon” by Olivier Landreville will debut at Detroit’s Beacon Park from Sept. 1-24.

A weed-infused ‘Self Care Station’ is coming to Hazel Park’s Hot Box Social lounge

By Randiah Camille Green

Hot Box Social is Michigan’s first cannabis consumption lounge.

Also in Arts & Culture

New Ypsilanti business Bloodroot Herb Shop hopes to be a community resource

By Layla McMurtrie

New Ypsilanti business Bloodroot Herb Shop hopes to be a community resource

In ‘Between Two Worlds,’ a French journalist goes undercover to explore the lives of the working-class — but the story is all about her

By Andrew Wyatt

When Marianne (Juliette Binoche) bonds with Chrystèle (Hélène Lambert), Chrystèle doesn’t know her new friend is a journalist seeking information.

A weed-infused ‘Self Care Station’ is coming to Hazel Park’s Hot Box Social lounge

By Randiah Camille Green

Hot Box Social is Michigan’s first cannabis consumption lounge.

Messages of love and hope will illuminate Lake St. Clair at Water Lantern Festival

By Steve Neavling

Messages of love and hope will illuminate Lake St. Clair at Water Lantern Festival
More

Digital Issue

August 23, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us