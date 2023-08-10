Jonathan Harris launches college scholarship for Detroit students

DPSCD paid him to use his art in its curriculum, but he decided to give the money to students

By on Thu, Aug 10, 2023 at 4:08 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Jonathan Harris working on his “Passing the Torch” painting for the University of Michigan. - James Johnson
James Johnson
Jonathan Harris working on his “Passing the Torch” painting for the University of Michigan.

Detroit’s Jonathan Harris is known for his controversial paintings tackling racism, like his viral “Critical Race Theory” piece. Recently, however, the prolific young artist has turned to fundraising for a scholarship to help Detroit students attend college in the fall.

When Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) asked to use his “Critical Race Theory” and “My Brother’s Keeper” paintings as part of its district-wide curriculum, Harris happily obliged. When they later sent him a check for $3,000, he decided to give the money to a deserving student instead and founded the Jonathan Harris Scholarship.

“I would’ve let [DPSCD] use the images for free, honestly,” he says. “I was always gonna find something to do with it to give back so I got this idea to give it back to [Detroit public school] students.”

Though Harris donated the $3,000 for the scholarship, he’s using crowdfunding to increase it so he can, hopefully, award three students $3,000 each.

As a DPSCD alumnus who attended the Detroit School of Arts, Harris felt college scholarship applications were challenging for students interested in more creative pursuits who may not be great at writing essays. So instead of a formal application, students are asked to submit a short video on how they’ll use the scholarship.

“I know it’s smart students out there that just can’t get into the conventional way of let me look online, find this scholarship, [and] write an essay,” he says. “Kids, they don’t wanna do that these days. They’re on TikTok and all this other stuff, so why not meet them there and have fun with this? ... I know I’m not the best writer and when I’d see all these guidelines and stipulations for applying, it made me not want to do it."

The scholarship will be awarded to a current DPSCD graduate who plans to attend a two or four-year college in the fall of 2023. Harris intends for it to help students pay for supplies or other expenses traditional scholarships may not cover.

Applications for the Jonathan Harris close on Wednesday, Aug. 23, and winners will be announced on Sunday, Aug. 27. Winners must have proof of their alumni status from a DPSCD school for the class of 2023.

Meanwhile, for the past month and a half, Harris has been busy working on several projects for the University of Michigan, including a mural of students and a 10-by-5-foot painting called “Passing the Torch” which will be unveiled at the campus on Sept. 19.

“It’s basically staff members passing this title up a mountain to current students,” he says. “They’re passing on the knowledge and wisdom to our younger generation.”

Related
Detroit artist Jonathan Harris strikes a nerve around the world with ‘Critical Race Theory’ painting

Detroit artist Jonathan Harris strikes a nerve around the world with ‘Critical Race Theory’ painting

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Free Will Astrology (Aug. 9-15)

By Rob Brezsny

Is Dreamtroit the affordable housing Detroit needs?

By Randiah Camille Green

An apartment inside Dreamtroit. “We saved 40 grand by not putting handles on the cabinets,” ​ Matt Naimi says.

Detroit Dance City Festival returns for its 11th year

By Layla McMurtrie

2022 Detroit Dance City Fesitval.

Chris Tucker is coming to Detroit for first major tour in over a decade

By Layla McMurtrie

Chris Tucker in 2023.

Also in Arts & Culture

Detroit Dance City Festival returns for its 11th year

By Layla McMurtrie

2022 Detroit Dance City Fesitval.

Chris Tucker is coming to Detroit for first major tour in over a decade

By Layla McMurtrie

Chris Tucker in 2023.

Free Will Astrology (Aug. 9-15)

By Rob Brezsny

New Voices Detroit Festival showcases plays written by local teens

By Layla McMurtrie

The Detroit Public Theatre.
More

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us