HAUS OF PINGK PRESENTS: AREA 51

A COSMIC QUEER NIGHTLIFE EXPERIENCE

AUGUST 1ST, 2025 | 9PM–2AM

DETROIT SHIPPING CO. | 474 PETERBORO ST

Haus of Pingk is a queer-led event production house grounded in Detroit’s creative spirit. Co-founded by life and business partners André Mason (fashion designer, visual artist) and Justin Shaffer (interior architect, designer), the Haus was born from a need for Friday night programming that celebrates queerness with creativity, intention, and flair.



Known for transforming everyday venues into immersive wonderlands, Haus of Pingk blends bold design, curated talent, and radical inclusivity to offer much more than a party—it’s a platform. Through monthly nightlife experiences, creative collaborations, and their Party with a Purpose campaign (which supports LGBTQIA+ orgs like the Ruth Ellis Center), Pingk is building a movement fueled by joy, self-expression, and community care.



They’ve collaborated with local pillars such as Menjo's Entertainment Complex, Spotlite, 215 W. Pronto, and now Detroit Shipping Company. The goal: to continue bridging the gap within the community—one establishment at a time.

At the Haus of Pingk, we’re committed to empowering Detroit’s Queer community by creating vibrant, inclusive spaces where everyone is celebrated and seen.



Our mission goes beyond hosting unforgettable events—we’re building a movement fueled by joy, self-expression, and collective care.



Through our Party with a Purpose campaign, we proudly support organizations like the Ruth Ellis Center, uplifting LGBTQ+ youth and honoring Ruth Ellis’s legacy of love, resilience, and community support.



We also take pride in working with queer local talent—giving our community the spotlight, celebrating who they are, and showcasing the brilliance that already exists right here in Detroit.



Our vision stretches far beyond the dance floor. We aim to make Detroit a destination for Queer folks everywhere—a city where creativity thrives, connections flourish, and everyone feels they belong.



With each event, we celebrate identity, nurture community, and push the culture forward.



Haus of Pingk is more than a party—it's a platform. And we’re just getting started.

Event Blurb: AREA 51 – AN INTERGALACTIC INVASION

Prepare for abduction—willingly. 👽✨



Detroit’s queer nightlife visionaries Haus of Pingk return to Detroit Shipping Co. with their most galactic experience yet. On Friday, August 1st, AREA 51 will beam guests into a bold, immersive celebration filled with Afro, Tech, and House music, Kandi-making, cosmic decor, and alien-inspired performances.

Expect:

👾 Go-go dancers from another galaxy

🌈 Live kandi-making station

🛸 Immersive alien-chic décor

🎶 Indoor/outdoor dance floors with Afro, Tech, & House all night

🪐 PLUR energy from open to close

LINEUP

🎧 DJ BLACK PINE — Deep House + Tech House

📸 Instagram @djblackpine

🎧 RAEDY LEX — Tech House

📸 Instagram @raedylex

🎧 DJ ERIKK RAPHAEL — Afro, Tech, House

📸 Instagram @djerikkraphael

Go-Go Performers

Mariah Elizabeth

Instagram @ sixsexseis

Presley. St. Clair

Instagram @ presleyst_clair

Photographer

Jason Bush

Instagram @ preppyman

TICKETS + INFO

🎟️ Early Bird: $10

🎟️ Week Of: $15

🎟️ At The Door: $20

Tickets available at: www.hausofpingk.com / https://sickening.events/e/hausofpingkpresentsarea51

Event Rules

• Must be 21+ to enter

• Valid ID required at door

• Costumes encouraged (be extra, always)

• No outside beverages or large bags

• Respectful vibes only – Security enforced

• Early arrival encouraged for the full experience

Contact & Press Inquiries

For press, partnerships, or media requests, please contact:

📧 [email protected]

📍 Detroit, MI

🌐 www.hausofpingk.com

📸 @HausOfPingk