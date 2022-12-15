Gmac Cash performs on Jimmy Kimmel Live and gets the host to pose in Buffs

Detroit’s infamous Giant Slide won Jimmy Kimmel Live’s 2022 Clip of the Year

By on Thu, Dec 15, 2022 at 10:59 am

click to enlarge Rapper Gmac Cash performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live. - Gmac Cash / Instagram
Gmac Cash / Instagram
Rapper Gmac Cash performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
One thing about Gmac Cash, he's going to do it for Detroit culture.

On Wednesday night, the rapper performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, accepting the show's 2022 Clip of the Year award on behalf of the chaotic Belle Isle Giant Slide viral moment from earlier this year.
Belle Isle's giant slide in Detroit is outta control

Belle Isle's giant slide in Detroit is outta control

The "Big Gretch" rapper took to the stage to perform his satirical song "Giant Slide," which he made after the clips of the Giant Slide's wild rides went viral.

Gmac Cash took to Instagram and shared a picture of the moment with Jimmy Kimmel donning the coveted and iconic Buffs.
The album art for Detroit rapper Gmac Cash's "Big Gretch."

Gov. Whitmer turns down Detroit rapper's gift of Cartier Buffs, money will instead go to charity

You can check out his performance and the other Clip of the Year nominees below.
About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
Read More about Alex Washington
