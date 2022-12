Gmac Cash performs on Jimmy Kimmel Live and gets the host to pose in Buffs

click to enlarge Gmac Cash / Instagram Rapper Gmac Cash performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

One thing about Gmac Cash, he's going to do it for Detroit culture.On Wednesday night, the rapper performed on, accepting the show's 2022 Clip of the Year award on behalf of the chaotic Belle Isle Giant Slide viral moment from earlier this year.The "Big Gretch" rapper took to the stage to perform his satirical song "Giant Slide," which he made after the clips of the Giant Slide's wild rides went viral.Gmac Cash took to Instagram and shared a picture of the moment with Jimmy Kimmel donning the coveted and iconic Buffs.You can check out his performance and the other Clip of the Year nominees below.