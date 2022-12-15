Gmac Cash performs on Jimmy Kimmel Live and gets the host to pose in Buffs

On Wednesday night, the rapper performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, accepting the show's 2022 Clip of the Year award on behalf of the chaotic Belle Isle Giant Slide viral moment from earlier this year.
Gmac Cash took to Instagram and shared a picture of the moment with Jimmy Kimmel donning the coveted and iconic Buffs.
Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter