Free Native American powwow happening this weekend in Detroit

A traditional Native American powwow will be held in Detroit this weekend.

American Indian Health & Family Services (AIHFS) is hosting the free celebration on August 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wayne State Soccer Field, 5101 John C. Lodge.

AIHFS, which blends Western medicine with Native American healing to serve underserved populations in Southeast Michigan, has hosted powwows regularly for over a decade. Traditionally, powwows celebrate life with songs, dances, and gatherings of Indigenous Nations from the region.

The upcoming event, hosted in collaboration with Wayne State University, will also feature a health fair promoting wellness through the integration of Native American culture. Additionally, there will be a nonprofit area, craft vendors, and food vendors.

“With our powwow being open to everyone, we have chosen an MC, Shannon Martin, who has extensive knowledge of Native culture to help explain things about the event as it moves through the protocols observed at a powwow,” Chasity Dial, CEO of AIHFS, said in a press release. “This will ensure a great educational opportunity and engagement for all.”

For more information, see aihfs.org.