Fairlane Town Center to host Black Art Library pop-up

click to enlarge Portrait courtesy of Saint Louis Art Museum Detroit native Asmaa Walton founded The Black Art Library to fill the gaps she witnessed in many collections.

The Detroit-based Black Art Libary is coming to Fairlane Town Center for Black History Month.

Black Art Library will host a pop-up exhibit on Fairlane’s upper level near Macy’s on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Feb. 17-26.

The pop-up library includes nearly 300 books ranging from exhibition catalogs and Black artist biographies to children’s books. It was started by Detroit native Asmaa Walton in 2020 after she noticed a lack of Black representation in art education and institutions. She has since hosted the library collection at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.

The Fairlane exhibit is generally open from noon to 6 p.m. though times may vary.

For more info, see shopfairlane.com/events.

