Detroit’s Tangent Gallery celebrates that bar from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away with ‘Space Dive’ events

click to enlarge Mike Pfeiffer Revelers at Space Dive 2019.

Honestly, on a good night, Detroit's Tangent Gallery isn't really all that different from Mos Eisley cantina, that wretched hive of scum and villainy from Star Wars — you never know what sorts of strange creatures you'll encounter at the bar there. (That's why we love it.) To celebrate everyone's favorite space opera (May the Fourth, etc.), Tangent is hosting three nights of Star Wars-related festivities, including live music, burlesque, and more. Costumes are mandatory, and this event is not safe for children, so leave Baby Grogu at home.

From 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Wednesday, May 4-Saturday, May 7 at the Tangent Gallery; 715 E. Milwaukee St., Detroit; facebook.com/spacedive313. Tickets are $30 at the door.

