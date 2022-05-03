Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit’s Tangent Gallery celebrates that bar from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away with ‘Space Dive’ events

Staff pick

By on Tue, May 3, 2022 at 1:20 pm

click to enlarge Revelers at Space Dive 2019. - MIKE PFEIFFER
Mike Pfeiffer
Revelers at Space Dive 2019.

Honestly, on a good night, Detroit's Tangent Gallery isn't really all that different from Mos Eisley cantina, that wretched hive of scum and villainy from Star Wars — you never know what sorts of strange creatures you'll encounter at the bar there. (That's why we love it.) To celebrate everyone's favorite space opera (May the Fourth, etc.), Tangent is hosting three nights of Star Wars-related festivities, including live music, burlesque, and more. Costumes are mandatory, and this event is not safe for children, so leave Baby Grogu at home.

From 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Wednesday, May 4-Saturday, May 7 at the Tangent Gallery; 715 E. Milwaukee St., Detroit; facebook.com/spacedive313. Tickets are $30 at the door.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
