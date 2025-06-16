Detroit's Rouge Park celebrates 100 years with free three-day festival

Michigan’s largest urban park is turning 100, and organizers are marking the milestone with a free, three-day festival in Detroit later this month.

The Rouge Park centennial celebration runs from Friday, June 27, through Sunday, June 29, at the Joy and Spinoza area of the sprawling 1,184-acre park. Hosted by Friends of Rouge Park, the event will feature live music, a family-friendly carnival, local performers, a community resource fair, and a special fundraising reception.

“We are elated to be celebrating Rouge Park’s 100th birthday this year,” Lindsay Pielack, executive director of Friends of Rouge Park, said Monday. “This is a proud moment for our organization, which has been a steward to the park for the last 23 years. This celebration uplifts the rich history and incredible amenities of the park and recognizes the renewed investment in making Rouge Park the world-class park that Detroiters deserve.”

The festivities begin on the evening of June 27 with the Rouge Park Centennial Reception, a ticketed fundraiser that will include jazz music from the city’s Summer Music Series, food and drinks from local vendors, and stories highlighting the park’s legacy. Proceeds will go toward preserving the park’s natural landscape and expanding community programs.

Events on June 28 and June 29 are free to attend and run from noon to 5 p.m. each day. Organizers say the festival is meant to highlight Rouge Park’s unique offerings, which include 3.5 miles of nature trails, 7 miles of paved walking paths, an 18-hole golf course, an archery range, an urban farm, and two outdoor Olympic-size pools.