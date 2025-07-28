  1. Arts & Culture
Detroit’s Murals in the Market celebrates 10 years with return to Eastern Market

After beautifying other neighborhoods in the city, the international murals festival is returning to its original home

Jul 28, 2025 at 4:03 pm
Image: Eastern Market director Dan Carmody, left, and 1xRUN co-founder Jesse Cory announce the artists for the Murals In The Market festival in 2015.
Eastern Market director Dan Carmody, left, and 1xRUN co-founder Jesse Cory announce the artists for the Murals In The Market festival in 2015. Courtesy photo
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Detroit’s Murals in the Market, organizers are bringing the internationally acclaimed street art festival home.

1XRUN announced Monday that the festival will be once again held in the Eastern Market district this year, the neighborhood where it all started back when the arts organization had its headquarters there.

“This festival helped define Detroit’s visual identity over the past decade,” festival executive director Roula David said in a statement. “Now we’re bringing it all home to Eastern Market to reflect on how far we’ve come — and where we’re headed.”

Murals in the Market is set for September 16-21 and will feature more than 30 new murals, organizers say. More information will be announced during a Wednesday press conference.

The festival brought dozens of vibrant murals, as well as sculptural work and musical performances, to Eastern Market over the years. It moved to Islandview following 1XRUN’s relocation there in 2018, and the festival has also seen the creation of murals in other neighborhoods of the city as well. Organizers took 2020 and 2021 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Murals in the Market was named one of the top five murals festivals by Smithsonian magazine in 2018.

Organizers say this year’s festival will also include panel talks, a pop-up shop, and the return of its Family Reunion Block Party with music.

1XRUN will also celebrate its long-running partnership with Detroit’s Movement music festival with a retrospective of its artist-in-residence collaborations.

More information including a calendar of auxiliary events will be available at muralsinthemarket.com.

