Detroit’s Monroe Street Midway is getting an arctic slide this winter

Bedrock Detroit
A rendering of the Monroe Street Midway for Decked out Detroit.
Winter bumper cars, a 20-foot tall arctic slide, and arcade games are coming to Detroit’s Monroe Street Midway in November.
The downtown hub with a summertime roller rink and drive-in movie theater is getting filled with winter activities for the first time as part of Decked out Detroit.
Visitors can ride an inner tube down the 80-foot-long arctic slide, play “puck putt” golf with a hockey stick, or take a photo with Santa for free. Arcade games like pop-a-shot and dodgeball range from 50 cents to $3 per play, and the winter bumper cars run at $5 a session.
A line of food trucks will also be onsite offering burgers, pierogis, chili, mac and cheese bites, and gluten-free and vegan treats.
The Monroe Street Midway activated the space for Dan Gibert’s long-delayed Monroe Blocks
project in 2020. The $830 million project broke ground in 2018 and was initially planned as a mixed-use development with office, residential, and retail space before pivoting to a drive-in and roller rink.
The winter version of the Monroe Street Midway also follows the long-standing Winter Blast festival moving from Detroit to Royal Oak
earlier in 2022.
Decked out Detroit at the Monroe Street Midway opens Friday, Nov. 11 and goes until Sunday, Jan. 29, though Santa will only be around from Nov. 18- Dec. 22.
For more info check deckedoutdetroit.com
.
