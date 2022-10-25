Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Detroit’s Monroe Street Midway is getting an arctic slide this winter

Arcade games, photo ops with Santa, and winter bumper cars are part of the downtown hub’s winter activities

By on Tue, Oct 25, 2022 at 1:52 pm

click to enlarge A rendering of the Monroe Street Midway for Decked out Detroit. - Bedrock Detroit
Bedrock Detroit
A rendering of the Monroe Street Midway for Decked out Detroit.

Winter bumper cars, a 20-foot tall arctic slide, and arcade games are coming to Detroit’s Monroe Street Midway in November.

The downtown hub with a summertime roller rink and drive-in movie theater is getting filled with winter activities for the first time as part of Decked out Detroit.

Visitors can ride an inner tube down the 80-foot-long arctic slide, play “puck putt” golf with a hockey stick, or take a photo with Santa for free. Arcade games like pop-a-shot and dodgeball range from 50 cents to $3 per play, and the winter bumper cars run at $5 a session.

A line of food trucks will also be onsite offering burgers, pierogis, chili, mac and cheese bites, and gluten-free and vegan treats.

The Monroe Street Midway activated the space for Dan Gibert’s long-delayed Monroe Blocks project in 2020. The $830 million project broke ground in 2018 and was initially planned as a mixed-use development with office, residential, and retail space before pivoting to a drive-in and roller rink.

The winter version of the Monroe Street Midway also follows the long-standing Winter Blast festival moving from Detroit to Royal Oak earlier in 2022.

Decked out Detroit at the Monroe Street Midway opens Friday, Nov. 11 and goes until Sunday, Jan. 29, though Santa will only be around from Nov. 18- Dec. 22.

For more info check deckedoutdetroit.com.

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
Arts & Culture Slideshows

Former Detroit Pistons player lists Bloomfield Hills mansion for $3.5 million

Former Detroit Pistons player lists Bloomfield Hills mansion for $3.5 million — let’s take a look inside
Saturday, Oct. 22

Theatre Bizarre’s closing weekend went out with a freaky bang in Detroit
Detroit home built by architect Robert O. Derrick has been newly restored

$1.5 million Detroit home near Manoogian Mansion has been newly restored
All the cosplayers and comic fans we saw at fall 2022 Motor City Comic Con

All the cosplayers and comic fans we saw at fall 2022 Motor City Comic Con

