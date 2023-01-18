Detroit’s Friends of Rouge Park announce second annual Winter Fest

The free family-friendly event is full of winter activities

By on Wed, Jan 18, 2023 at 2:05 pm

click to enlarge The second annual Winter Fest in Rouge Park Winter Fest will happen in February. - Courtesy of The Friends of Rouge Park
Courtesy of The Friends of Rouge Park
The second annual Winter Fest in Rouge Park Winter Fest will happen in February.

The Friends of Rouge Park have announced the date for its second annual Winter Fest.

The family-friendly affair will take place from noon to 4 p.m on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Detroit's Rouge Park, 21860 Joy Rd.

The free event will include a variety of winter activities including snowshoeing, sledding, skiing, horse petting, and an ice fishing demo. There will also be bonfires and food trucks on site in case you want to take a break from all of the winter fun.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged. For additional information, including registration information, visit rougepark.org.

