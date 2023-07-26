Detroit Zoo celebrates 95th anniversary with events in August

Things kick off on Tuesday

By on Wed, Jul 26, 2023 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge Griffin Claw Brewing Company has a new Griffin Claw Pub and Beer Garden at the Detroit Zoo. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Griffin Claw Brewing Company has a new Griffin Claw Pub and Beer Garden at the Detroit Zoo.

After a short-lived version opened in Corktown in 1883, the Detroit Zoo officially opened on Aug. 1, 1928. It was designed by Boston architect Arthur A. Shurtleff based on the practices of Heinrich Hagenbeck, a German animal merchant who advocated for enclosures without bars that resembled the animals’ wild habitats, which was a revolution at the time. The zoo is still going strong, with anniversary celebrations planned throughout the month of August. Things kick off on Tuesday, where the zoo will open an hour early at 8 a.m. with free admission for the first 95 non-member guests and a free one-way train ride for the first 995 guests. Other happenings include a concert with country music artists Hannah Ellis and Detroit’s Louie Lee starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6 (tickets are $19.95), dining and membership deals, and a new collaboration with Griffin Claw Brewing Company, which has created a Celebrating 95 Years IPA for sale at the Zoo. We’ll drink to that.

Starts at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the Detroit Zoo, 8450 W. 10 Mile Rd., Royal Oak; 248-541-5717; detroitzoo.org. Tickets start at $14 for adults and $12 for children.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
