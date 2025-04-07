  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do

Detroit Opera offers $25 tickets for city residents

The new deal for Detroiters is available starting with this weekend’s sci-fi take on Mozart’s ‘Così fan tutte’

By
Apr 7, 2025 at 9:38 am
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

click to enlarge An AI-themed production of Mozart’s Cosi fan tutte comes to Detroit Opera. - Austin T. Richey / Detroit Opera
Austin T. Richey / Detroit Opera
An AI-themed production of Mozart’s Cosi fan tutte comes to Detroit Opera.

Detroit Opera has a new deal for city residents.

Starting Monday, Detroiters can get $25 tickets to its productions.

The $25 tickets are available to purchase at the Detroit Opera House box office weekdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or on the day of the show beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The tickets must be purchased by buyers who have a government ID with a Detroit ZIP code. Up to two tickets may be purchased per ID.

Buyers will be offered the best available seats, while supplies last.

Detroit Opera is also offering $25 tickets for students with valid ID, up to two tickets available per buyer on the day of show only.

The ticket promotion is available for this weekend’s performances of Mozart’s Così fan tutte, reimagined here with a timely sci-fi theme by artistic director Yuval Sharon.

Mozart’s original comedy saw a philosopher try to tempt the faithfulness of the fiancées of two young men. In this version, a scientist conducts his experiments on AI-powered robots.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 11 and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 13.

Detroit Opera is located at 1526 Broadway St., Detroit. More information is available at detroitopera.org.

Location Details

Detroit Opera House

1526 Broadway St., Detroit

313-961-3500

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

‘Death of a Unicorn’ and the death of subtlety

By Jared Rasic, Last Word Features

The cast of Death of a Unicorn do some heavy lifting.

Astronomicon launches in larger Ypsilanti venue

By Lee DeVito

Bruce Campbell.

Playground Detroit centers the ‘Female Gaze’ in women-only exhibition

By Randiah Camille Green

Female Gaze is on view at Playground Detroit through April 19.

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe