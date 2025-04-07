Detroit Opera offers $25 tickets for city residents

click to enlarge Austin T. Richey / Detroit Opera An AI-themed production of Mozart’s Cosi fan tutte comes to Detroit Opera.

Detroit Opera has a new deal for city residents.

Starting Monday, Detroiters can get $25 tickets to its productions.

The $25 tickets are available to purchase at the Detroit Opera House box office weekdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or on the day of the show beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The tickets must be purchased by buyers who have a government ID with a Detroit ZIP code. Up to two tickets may be purchased per ID.

Buyers will be offered the best available seats, while supplies last.

Detroit Opera is also offering $25 tickets for students with valid ID, up to two tickets available per buyer on the day of show only.

The ticket promotion is available for this weekend’s performances of Mozart’s Così fan tutte, reimagined here with a timely sci-fi theme by artistic director Yuval Sharon.

Mozart’s original comedy saw a philosopher try to tempt the faithfulness of the fiancées of two young men. In this version, a scientist conducts his experiments on AI-powered robots.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 11 and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 13.

Detroit Opera is located at 1526 Broadway St., Detroit. More information is available at detroitopera.org.