Detroit Kite Festival returns to Belle Isle

click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
Kites flying over Detroit's Belle Isle.
After a hiatus due to the pandemic, about 1,000 kites will fly again over Belle Isle at the Detroit Kite Festival, set to return this weekend.
The free, family-friendly festival is scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 10.
“We are very excited to be back after two years and continue the long tradition of kite flying in Detroit,” Detroit Kite Festival director Margo Dalal said in a statement. “Although this iteration of the festival has fewer activities in tents, the sky is open and free! We are especially looking forward to seeing our friends the Windjammers who will be back for another amazing stunt kite show.”
Detroit Kite Festival volunteer, Katie Hearn, shared: “We are honored to again be gathering with friends old and new to play, relax, and reconnect– perhaps more than ever,” Detroit Kite Festival volunteer Katie Hearn said. “Whether folks join us on the isle or in spirit, we hope the official return of the Detroit Kite Festival is a call to slow down, look up, and enjoy the now.”
Kites will be available for purchase onsite. More information is available at detroitkitefestival.org
. Donations are encouraged.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.