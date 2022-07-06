Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit Kite Festival returns to Belle Isle

About 1,000 kites will fly over the island state park

By on Wed, Jul 6, 2022 at 3:17 pm

click to enlarge Kites flying over Detroit's Belle Isle. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Kites flying over Detroit's Belle Isle.

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, about 1,000 kites will fly again over Belle Isle at the Detroit Kite Festival, set to return this weekend.

The free, family-friendly festival is scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 10.

“We are very excited to be back after two years and continue the long tradition of kite flying in Detroit,” Detroit Kite Festival director Margo Dalal said in a statement. “Although this iteration of the festival has fewer activities in tents, the sky is open and free! We are especially looking forward to seeing our friends the Windjammers who will be back for another amazing stunt kite show.”

Detroit Kite Festival volunteer, Katie Hearn, shared: “We are honored to again be gathering with friends old and new to play, relax, and reconnect– perhaps more than ever,” Detroit Kite Festival volunteer Katie Hearn said. “Whether folks join us on the isle or in spirit, we hope the official return of the Detroit Kite Festival is a call to slow down, look up, and enjoy the now.”

Kites will be available for purchase onsite. More information is available at detroitkitefestival.org. Donations are encouraged.

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Arts & Culture Slideshows

New Slideshow

Everyone we saw at Light Up Livernois 2022 on Detroit’s Avenue of Fashion
This West Bloomfield home has indoor pool, wine cellar, golf simulator, and more

This West Bloomfield home has indoor pool, wine cellar, golf simulator, and more
Electric Forest Day 1

All the electrifying people we saw at Electric Forest 2022
Niagara Falls State Park 24 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY; 716-278-1794;niagarafallsstatepark.com It’s almost a rite of passage for Michiganders to visit Niagara Falls at least once in their lifetime. Enjoy a view of the falls from the Niagara Falls Observation Tower or get an up close look cruising the Maid of the Midst.

20 kid-friendly places within a five hour drive from Detroit

