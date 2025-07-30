Detroit Institute of Arts to host first major Native American art exhibition in 30 years

The Detroit Institute of Arts announced what it says is the first major Native American art exhibition it’s hosted in more than 30 years, and one of the largest presentations of contemporary Native American art in the Midwest.

Contemporary Anishinaabe Art: A Continuation is set to open Sept. 28, featuring some 90 works of art from more than 60 Anishinaabe artists from the Great Lakes region of the U.S. and Canada.

In a statement, the DIA said the exhibition was made with the input from members of the Anishinaabe community. It will be displayed in both English and Anishnaabemowin.

“This exhibition has been a collaborative process that could not have happened without the trust, guidance, and generous sharing of knowledge from our Anishinaabe advisory board and the artists themselves,” said Dr. Denene De Quintal, DIA assistant curator of Native American Art. “We have worked together to ensure that this exhibition represents the diversity and dynamism of contemporary Anishinaabe art while honoring the cultural traditions from which these works originate. What emerges is not just an art exhibition, but a testament to the creativity, and continuing presence of the Anishinaabe people.”

The exhibition features work in mediums including painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry, beadwork, film, and more.

The advisory board consisted of members from the “Three Fires” alliance of Ojibwe (Chippewa), Ottawa (Odawa), and Potawatomi (Pottawatomi) tribes.

“The advisory board consists of working Anishinaabe artists from across the Great Lakes region and beyond,” said the advisory council. “Recognizing the need to uplift contemporary Anishinaabe arts, we worked with the Detroit Institute of Arts curatorial and exhibition team to delve into the rich history, evolving cultural and artistic practices, and continuing stories of the Ojibwe, Potawatomi, and Odawa. Our collaborative efforts resulted in a diverse range of artistry, innovation, and craftsmanship to highlight the brilliance of Anishinaabe creatives.”

DIA director Salvador Salort-Pons said the museum was “honored” to present the works of art.

“This exhibition marks a major moment for the DIA as we celebrate the vibrant, living cultures of the Anishinaabe and their profound contributions to contemporary art,” Salort-Pons said. “The DIA’s presentation demonstrates that Native American artists are at the forefront of contemporary artistic expression, creating powerful works that speak to both ancestral influences and present-day experiences. We are honored to provide a platform for these original voices and to deepen our community’s understanding of the rich artistic traditions that continue to flourish in our region.”