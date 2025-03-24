  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do

Detroit fashion designer Darylynn Mumphord launches epilepsy support organization

The Museum of Divine Art event will include a fashion show, art, and music

By
Mar 24, 2025 at 2:05 pm
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

click to enlarge Darylynn Mumphord. - Kahn Santori Davison
Kahn Santori Davison
Darylynn Mumphord.

Designer Darylynn Mumphord is hosting an event that brings together fashion, philanthropy, and advocacy.

The founder of Dream Rich and Arte de la Moda, Mumphord has spent a decade promoting Detroit’s fashion scene, empowering creatives, and managing Detroit hip-hop artist Baby Money. Now she’s expanding her impact beyond music and fashion by launching “I’m Not Different,” a movement dedicated to supporting people with epilepsy.

“It’s literally the last 10 years of everything I’ve done,” Mumphord says. “It’s a fashion show but it’s a celebration of the last 10 years.”

Mumphord says she had epilepsy, though she hasn’t experienced a seizure since 2019. “I started my brand when I couldn’t graduate with my friends,” she says, adding, “I’m here to motivate, reassure, and tell people they’re not different.”

The “Museum of Divine Art” event will feature art, a fashion show, and appearances (and possible performances) by Baby Money, Lana LaDonna, and others. Mumphord says 50% of event proceeds will go toward education, medical support, and community resources for epilepsy awareness.

Starts at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 30; Hotel Saint Regis, 3071 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit; eventnoire.com. Tickets are $40 general admission and $60 VIP.

Event Details
Image: The Museum of Divine Art

The Museum of Divine Art

Sun., March 30, 8 p.m.

Hotel St. Regis Detroit 3071 West Grand Boulevard, Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

$40 general admission and $60 VIP
Kahn Santori Davison
Kahn Santori Davison is from Detroit, Michigan. He's a husband and father of four and a self-described, "Kid who loves rap music." He's been featured on Hip-Hop Evolution and Hip-Hop Uncovered. He's also a Cave Canem fellow, author of the poetry book Blaze (Willow Books), a recipient of a 2015 Kresge Literary...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

New documentary, investigation revisit 1974 murder of Donald Goines in Highland Park

By Steve Neavling

Image: New documentary, investigation revisit 1974 murder of Donald Goines in Highland Park

Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge keeps local folklore alive

By Lee DeVito

Attendees dress in red at the Marche du Nain Rouge.

MJR Southgate is opening a ‘gaming lounge’

By Lee DeVito

Image: MJR Southgate is opening a ‘gaming lounge’

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe