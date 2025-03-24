Detroit fashion designer Darylynn Mumphord launches epilepsy support organization

click to enlarge Kahn Santori Davison Darylynn Mumphord.

Designer Darylynn Mumphord is hosting an event that brings together fashion, philanthropy, and advocacy.

The founder of Dream Rich and Arte de la Moda, Mumphord has spent a decade promoting Detroit’s fashion scene, empowering creatives, and managing Detroit hip-hop artist Baby Money. Now she’s expanding her impact beyond music and fashion by launching “I’m Not Different,” a movement dedicated to supporting people with epilepsy.

“It’s literally the last 10 years of everything I’ve done,” Mumphord says. “It’s a fashion show but it’s a celebration of the last 10 years.”

Mumphord says she had epilepsy, though she hasn’t experienced a seizure since 2019. “I started my brand when I couldn’t graduate with my friends,” she says, adding, “I’m here to motivate, reassure, and tell people they’re not different.”

The “Museum of Divine Art” event will feature art, a fashion show, and appearances (and possible performances) by Baby Money, Lana LaDonna, and others. Mumphord says 50% of event proceeds will go toward education, medical support, and community resources for epilepsy awareness.

Starts at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 30; Hotel Saint Regis, 3071 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit; eventnoire.com. Tickets are $40 general admission and $60 VIP.