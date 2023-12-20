Cyrus Tetteh hosts ‘Only in Detroit’ book signing

You can meet the photographer at the Somerset Collection on Saturday

By on Wed, Dec 20, 2023 at 8:39 am

click to enlarge Cyrus Tetteh. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Cyrus Tetteh.

Only in Detroit will you see a police chapman wearing a pair of Cartier buffs at an award ceremony. Moments like these — along with Aretha Franklin’s funeral and Big Sean getting the key to the city — were captured by local photographer Cyrus Tetteh and compiled in his Only in Detroit book. Tetteh will be hosting a book signing on Saturday at The Detroit Shoppe inside the Somerset Collection. The 96-page photobook also features shots of Mary Wilson of the Supremes at the Brewster Projects where she grew up, and President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s visits to Detroit. Tetteh is an official photographer for the City of Detroit and worked with the city’s chief storyteller on The Neighborhoods, which highlighted everyday Detroiters doing extraordinary things in their neighborhoods. The role gave him access to these exclusive moments, which he photographs to share a more positive narrative of the city. Copies of the book will be available at the signing in various sizes starting at $50.

Event Details
The Detroit Shoppe’s Cyrus Tetteh ‘Only in Detroit’ book signing

The Detroit Shoppe’s Cyrus Tetteh ‘Only in Detroit’ book signing

Sat., Dec. 23, 1-3 p.m.

Somerset Collection 2800 Big Beaver Rd., Troy Oakland County

