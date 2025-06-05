  1. Arts & Culture
‘BMF’ season 4 boasts more action and brings back old faces

The new season of this Detroit crime drama premieres Friday on Starz

By
Jun 5, 2025 at 9:15 am
Image: Da’Vinchi and Demetrius Flenory Jr. return as the Black Mafia Family brothers in BMF.
Da’Vinchi and Demetrius Flenory Jr. return as the Black Mafia Family brothers in BMF. Starz
The last time we saw brothers Terry and Meech Flenory — the main characters of Starz’s crime drama BMF, based on the real-life story of Detroit’s notorious Black Mafia Family — they were arguing in a Mexican desert about continuing with a plan to break fellow drug dealer Loco out of prison. Older brother Terry was freaking out in an anxiety-filled rant about getting caught when Meech cut him off. “T, when the fuck we ever cared about the laws?” he confidently said. “We always ran by our own rules and stuck to our own playbook because there’s no turning back. It’s our time now.”

The start of season 4 of Starz’s BMF, which premieres at 9 p.m. on Froday, picks up a little bit past that point as the brothers and a newly freed Loco are running zig-zag through that same Mexican desert avoiding showers of bullets.

“It was like Stranger Things, we’re kids on a crazy mission,” Da’Vinchi, who plays Terry, tells Metro Times via a video call with other cast and crew.

The debacle in the desert isn’t fully told in the first episode, but used as an intriguing flashback and framing device as each episode gives a bit more insight into the precarious adventure. Despite the story feeling far-fetched, it’s actually based on true events.

“[It] set up a great mystery and we were able to do this prophecy for our heroes,” says executive producer and showrunner Heather Zuhlke. “Randy [Huggins, former showrunner and creator] alway loved the Mexico story, he always wanted to do it, and we even had played around with doing it in season 3.”

Outside of Meech and Terry’s growing narcotics empire, the season starts by diving into the rest of the Flenory family’s ambitions. Patriarch Charles (Russell Hornsby) is preparing to go on tour with a band, mother Lucille (Michole White) is pursuing evangelical endeavors, and little sister Nicole (Laila Pruitt) is nearing her high school graduation.

“We are setting everyone’s goals and then we’re going to rip the rug out from everybody and have the audience lose their minds, and create a bunch of exciting new memes for us, too,” Zhulke says with a smile.

This season’s biggest surprise is the return of friend B-Mickie (Myles Truitt) and foe Lamar (Eric Kofi-Abrefa). Lamar was the Flenory brothers’ primary adversary in seasons 1 and 2, while B-Mickie was ousted from BMF’s inner circle for betrayal in season 2. Truitt says he was excited when asked to return to his former role and was more than ready to jump back into character.

“It was a blessing!” he says. “Honestly, me and mom, we got the call in the kitchen right when I got home off a flight.”

“It feels very nostalgic to have Kofi, Da’Vinchi, Meech, and Myles back on set together,” adds Zhulke. “Those were highly emotional days because that’s how it all started. The show started with those guys. Those are characters that Randy created from the beginning.”

Much like the real life story of BMF, season 4 will show the brothers’ comradery as they start their own record label but also dig deep into the tension that grows between the two as Terry focuses on business operations in Detroit while Meech continues his Atlanta expansion.

Even though the series is no longer partially filmed in Detroit, images of the RenCen can still be seen and there is even a character that says he attends Wayne State University. Both Zhulke and Da’Vinchi say season 4 will treat fans to much more action and adventure than the previous three seasons combined.

“This is like a 007, John Wick, Mission Impossible,” says Da’Vinchi. “The action this season is fire.”

Kahn Santori Davison
Kahn Santori Davison is from Detroit, Michigan. He's a husband and father of four and a self-described, "Kid who loves rap music." He's been featured on Hip-Hop Evolution and Hip-Hop Uncovered. He's also a Cave Canem fellow, author of the poetry book Blaze (Willow Books), a recipient of a 2015 Kresge Literary...
