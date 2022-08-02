Belle Isle Art Fair returns to Detroit’s island park this weekend

click to enlarge Omari Norman The Belle Isle Art Fair is back.

Belle Isle is beautiful year round (well, except for the weeks spent each spring transforming it into a racetrack, but thankfully for avid park goers, those days are now over) — but even more so during the annual Belle Isle Art Fair.

This year, more than 100 juried local and national artists will be on hand, including painters, jewelers, and other craftspeople. The Mint Artists Guild will present the work of young emerging artists, the Hannan House will sponsor the Heritage Tent with senior artists, and the Anton Art Center will host family art activities. The two-day festival also includes an acoustic performance from Silver Strings Dulcimers, hip-hop from the Band Mint, and urban violinist Kym Brady. There will also be food trucks.

From 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7 near the James Scott Memorial Fountain; belleisleartfair.com. Admission is free.

