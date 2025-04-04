  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Things to Do

Astronomicon launches in larger Ypsilanti venue

Celebrity guests for this year’s pop culture convention include Bruce Campbell, Tommy Chong, Jason Lee, and many more

By
Apr 4, 2025 at 7:58 am
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

click to enlarge Bruce Campbell. - Markus Wissmann / Shutterstock
Markus Wissmann / Shutterstock
Bruce Campbell.

Now in its eighth year, pop culture convention Astronomicon has grown into an even larger home. 

This year’s event is set for the Ann Arbor Marriott Ypsilanti at Eagle Crest from Thursday through Sunday. 

The star-studded lineup includes big-names from a range of media, including Bruce Campbell of Evil Dead, Tommy Chong, Jason Lee and Jaime Pressly of My Name is Earl, pro wrestler Sting, and many more.

There will also be vendors, a cosplay contest with a $300 prize, a performance by hip-hop duo Twiztid, and more.

Astronomicon runs from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $30, or $15 for children ages 6-12 and no cover for children 5 and under.

The Ann Arbor Marriott Ypsilanti at Eagle Crest is located at 1275 S. Huron St., Ypsilanti. More information is available at astronomicon.com.

Event Details
Image: Astronomicon 8

Astronomicon 8

Fri., April 4, 5-10 p.m., Sat., April 5, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sun., April 6, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ann Arbor Marriott Ypsilanti at Eagle Crest 1275 S. Huron St., Ypsilanti Detroit

Slideshow

Pop culture fans packed Livonia’s Burton Manor for Astronomicon 7

Image: Pop culture fans packed Livonia's Burton Manor for Astronomicon 7
Image: Pop culture fans packed Livonia's Burton Manor for Astronomicon 7 Image: Pop culture fans packed Livonia's Burton Manor for Astronomicon 7 Image: Pop culture fans packed Livonia's Burton Manor for Astronomicon 7 Image: Pop culture fans packed Livonia's Burton Manor for Astronomicon 7 Image: Pop culture fans packed Livonia's Burton Manor for Astronomicon 7 Image: Pop culture fans packed Livonia's Burton Manor for Astronomicon 7
Click to View 94 slides
Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Detroit Tigers 2025 opening day parties

By Lee DeVito

The Detroit Home Opener Festival.

FoolMoon and FestiFools parades to rock downtown Ann Arbor

By Lee DeVito

FestiFools returns to the streets of downtown Ann Arbor.

36th Erotic Poetry and Music Festival brings burlesque and more to Ferndale

By Lee DeVito

Image: 36th Erotic Poetry and Music Festival brings burlesque and more to Ferndale

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe