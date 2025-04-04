Astronomicon launches in larger Ypsilanti venue

click to enlarge Markus Wissmann / Shutterstock Bruce Campbell.

Now in its eighth year, pop culture convention Astronomicon has grown into an even larger home.

This year’s event is set for the Ann Arbor Marriott Ypsilanti at Eagle Crest from Thursday through Sunday.

The star-studded lineup includes big-names from a range of media, including Bruce Campbell of Evil Dead, Tommy Chong, Jason Lee and Jaime Pressly of My Name is Earl, pro wrestler Sting, and many more.

There will also be vendors, a cosplay contest with a $300 prize, a performance by hip-hop duo Twiztid, and more.

Astronomicon runs from 5-10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $30, or $15 for children ages 6-12 and no cover for children 5 and under.

The Ann Arbor Marriott Ypsilanti at Eagle Crest is located at 1275 S. Huron St., Ypsilanti. More information is available at astronomicon.com.