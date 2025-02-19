As Detroit Auto Show fizzles, Autorama brings the heat to Huntington Place

Bad news, guys — Detroit’s once mighty North American International Auto Show is a shell of its former self.

Once a glitzy, glamorous affair, after an experiment moving the show into the warmer months, the now-Detroit Auto Show returned to Huntington Place for its traditional dates in January in a drastically diminished state.

Attendance was way down from pre-pandemic levels and floor space previously reserved for splashy, high-tech corporate presentations was replaced with lots of indoor test tracks, resulting in a show that felt sleepy and sparse.

But Autorama, now celebrating its 72nd anniversary, is where the real freak flags fly.

Held about a month later, the traveling show is guaranteed to feature some of the most creative hot rods and other customized vehicles you’ll ever see.

This year includes 800 rides by auto enthusiasts all competing for the coveted Ridler Award, as well as the pink Barbie 1970 Cadillac Convertible from Disney’s Epcot Center and the giant Megamorph Transformer, a full-size car that changes into a robot.

Celebrity guests include TV’s Danny Koker and Kevin Mack of Counting Cars and AZN and Farmtruck of Street Outlaws, WWE Hall of Fame World Champions the Dudley Boyz, and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone.

Downstairs, the party continues with rockabilly bands and the Miss Autorama Retro Pin Up Girl Contest.

Oh, oh, oh — discount tickets are available from O’Reilly Auto Parts.