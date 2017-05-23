The Scene

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

The Scene

There's a contestant on The Bachelorette this season from Grosse Pointe Park

Posted By on Tue, May 23, 2017 at 11:44 AM

Well ladies, if this season's bachelorette Rachel Lindsay doesn't pick Alex Bordyukov at the end of the show, there will be a heartbroken and eligible bachelor making his way back to metro Detroit in need of a shoulder to cry on.

Alex Bordyukov, from Grosse Pointe Park, is one of the many men competing for the love of Rachel Lindsay on the current season of The Bachelorette. The season premiere was Monday night and we got a glimpse of Bordyukov's life in metro Detroit.

The clip pretty much just showed Bordyukov working out and cooking with his sweet parents, which is all very adorable and will for sure score him brownie points with viewers. Also, he's gorgeous, so there's that, too.

click to enlarge Alex Bordyukov. - COURTESY ABC
  • Courtesy ABC
  • Alex Bordyukov.

Bonus points for having great teeth.

click to enlarge PINTREST
  • Pintrest
ALSO THOSE BROWS ARE A WORK OF ART.

His bio does say that he's really not into music and his favorite artist is Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson, so those are some red flags. However, he does like to give practical gifts like cars and treats his significant other like a queen, and we can appreciate that.
 
So yeah, we're kind of obsessed with Alex and we have no shame for it. Best of luck, Alex!


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Scene

Readers also liked…

The Scene

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Harry Potter-themed escape room is coming to Novi Read More

  2. The QLine got the 'Pure Michigan' commercial spoof and it's hilarious Read More

  3. Women-owned businesses come together at North End Collective Read More

  4. University of Michigan is the most beautiful college campus in all of Michigan Read More

  5. Burn a Confederate flag this Memorial Day at Detroit gallery Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Best of Detroit
FLAVOR
Annual Manual
More...