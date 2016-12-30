Friday, December 30, 2016
Gilmore Girls fans can score some Luke's Diner swag from Urban Bean Co.
Posted
By Serena Maria Daniels
on Fri, Dec 30, 2016 at 1:47 PM
click to enlarge
Earlier this year, Gilmore Girls fans everywhere lost their shit
when a series of Luke's Diner pop-ups emerged all over the country, including at several coffee shops across metro Detroit.
If you (gasp!) somehow missed out from standing in line for hours to be a part of the October takeovers, or you had your eye on those kitschy aprons and hats that many of the participating baristas sported, you're in luck.
In early January, one such café, Urban Bean Co. in Capitol Park, will be auctioning off that fabulous swag from the cult 90s series' fictional diner. Money raised from the sales will go toward a to-be-determined charity.
Tags: Urban Bean Co., Capitol Park, Gilmore Girls, Luke's Diner, dining, Image