Tuesday, March 7, 2017

Michigan Democrats react to Trump's travel ban 2.0

Posted By on Tue, Mar 7, 2017 at 10:32 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.
  • Shutterstock.

As we're sure most of you have heard by now, President Trump signed another Executive Order on Monday that blocks citizens from six predominately Muslim countries from entering the United States for 90 days.

While the new Executive Order was revised so an uproar wouldn't happen like last time (Iraq was removed, exempts permanent residents and current visa holders, etc.) many people who originally opposed the first travel restriction think that it is still just a Muslim ban.

Many Michigan Democrats spoke out yesterday opposing the new ban. Senator Debbie Stabenow said the ban is "ruining America’s reputation in the world" and  Rep. Debbie Dingell (12th District) tweeted "Today's Executive Order is is simply an attempt to repackage the administration's harmful & unconstitutional ban on Muslims & refugees."

Here are some more statements from Michigan Democrats:


