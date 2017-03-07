Michigan Democrats react to Trump's travel ban 2.0

click to enlarge Shutterstock.

Today's Executive Order is simply an attempt to repackage the administration's harmful & unconstitutional ban on Muslims & refugees — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) March 6, 2017

"The United States should continue to serve as a beacon for those in desperate situations." More here → https://t.co/BhkhzIVDBQ — Sandy Levin (@repsandylevin) March 6, 2017

Trump's Muslim ban = hateful. Russia ties = questionable. Press surrogates = clueless. GOP ACA bill = already on fire. And it's only Monday. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) March 7, 2017

Rep. LAWRENCE JOINT STATEMENT ON TRUMP’S NEW MUSLIM/REFUGEE BAN | Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence https://t.co/fcMyT4GLGy — Brenda Lawrence (@RepLawrence) March 6, 2017

Make no mistake about it. This is still a Muslim ban that is inconsistent with our values. We stand united against efforts to divide us pic.twitter.com/dfI9UGfs1M — John Conyers, Jr. (@RepJohnConyers) March 6, 2017

Our country faces serious threats from terrorism & Trump's revised EO doesn't keep us safer. Read my statement here: https://t.co/jbs2rxvOtq — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) March 6, 2017