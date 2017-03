Michigan Democrats react to Trump's travel ban 2.0

click to enlarge Shutterstock.

Today's Executive Order is simply an attempt to repackage the administration's harmful & unconstitutional ban on Muslims & refugees — Rep. Debbie Dingell (@RepDebDingell) March 6, 2017

"The United States should continue to serve as a beacon for those in desperate situations." More here → https://t.co/BhkhzIVDBQ — Sandy Levin (@repsandylevin) March 6, 2017

Trump's Muslim ban = hateful. Russia ties = questionable. Press surrogates = clueless. GOP ACA bill = already on fire. And it's only Monday. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) March 7, 2017

Rep. LAWRENCE JOINT STATEMENT ON TRUMP’S NEW MUSLIM/REFUGEE BAN | Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence https://t.co/fcMyT4GLGy — Brenda Lawrence (@RepLawrence) March 6, 2017

Make no mistake about it. This is still a Muslim ban that is inconsistent with our values. We stand united against efforts to divide us pic.twitter.com/dfI9UGfs1M — John Conyers, Jr. (@RepJohnConyers) March 6, 2017

Our country faces serious threats from terrorism & Trump's revised EO doesn't keep us safer. Read my statement here: https://t.co/jbs2rxvOtq — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) March 6, 2017

As we're sure most of you have heard by now, President Trump signed another Executive Order on Monday that blocks citizens from six predominately Muslim countries from entering the United States for 90 days.While the new Executive Order was revised so an uproar wouldn't happen like last time (Iraq was removed, exempts permanent residents and current visa holders, etc.) many people who originally opposed the first travel restriction think that it is still just a Muslim ban.Many Michigan Democrats spoke out yesterday opposing the new ban. Senator Debbie Stabenow said the ban is "ruining America’s reputation in the world" and Rep. Debbie Dingell (12th District) tweeted "Today's Executive Order is is simply an attempt to repackage the administration's harmful & unconstitutional ban on Muslims & refugees."Here are some more statements from Michigan Democrats: