Trump's America: Eastern Market plot "reserved for future internment camp”

A sign bearing a presidential seal has been posted on a fenced-off plot in Eastern Market designating the area a “Future Internment Camp.” Printed in dull hues and scrawled with President Donald Trump's signature, the sign citing "executive order 9066" almost appears real.
Fortunately, it’s not. But the street artist behind the message says the notion that Trump will someday put people in detention centers for their ethnicity is not farfetched.
The sign on Winder Street near Orleans was created by Plastic Jesus, a Los Angeles-based artist known best for public works of social commentary. A resident on the block says the message appeared Friday.
At least one other such sign was posted elsewhere in the country. Plastic Jesus tweeted an image of it Saturday along with the caption, "Coming to a city near you."
Coming to a city near you. #immigration #immigrants #NoBanNoWall #donaldtrump #racist #potus #borderwall #visa #greencard #usa pic.twitter.com/Y5vjc9YvMj— Plastic Jesus (@plasticjesusart) March 4, 2017
