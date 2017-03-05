News Hits

Sunday, March 5, 2017

Trump's America: Eastern Market plot "reserved for future internment camp”

Posted By on Sun, Mar 5, 2017 at 5:27 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ROBERT-DAVID JONES
  • photo by Robert-David Jones

A sign bearing a presidential seal has been posted on a fenced-off plot in Eastern Market designating the area a “Future Internment Camp.” Printed in dull hues and scrawled with President Donald Trump's signature, the sign citing "executive order 9066" almost appears real.

Fortunately, it’s not. But the street artist behind the message says the notion that Trump will someday put people in detention centers for their ethnicity is not farfetched.

The sign on Winder Street near Orleans was created by Plastic Jesus, a Los Angeles-based artist known best for public works of social commentary. A resident on the block says the message appeared Friday.

At least one other such sign was posted elsewhere in the country. Plastic Jesus tweeted an image of it Saturday along with the caption, "Coming to a city near you."


Shortly after he was elected, Trump cited Japanese-American internment camps as “precedent” for his proposal to create an immigration registry. The internment camps are widely viewed as a stain on the country’s history.

Though Trump has never suggested bringing back the detention centers, Plastic Jesus argues on his website that it is within the realm of possibility:

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-03-05_at_4.43.26_pm.png

Trump has so far signed more than two dozen executive orders and memos during his less than two months in office. They've included the authorization of a U.S.-Mexico border wall, the stripping of federal grant money to sanctuary cities, a temporary halt on refugees entering the Unites States and a temporary ban on travel from 7 Muslim-majority countries.

Trump is expected to sign a revamped version of that travel ban early this week. The White House says the new ban, designed to address the concerns of the judges who blocked it, will be implemented more smoothly than the ban that sparked protests and widespread confusion when it was rolled out early last month.


