Parking on the Q-Line tracks is going to cost you a pretty penny

There has been a ton of excitement with the construction of the M-1 Rail/Q-Line/what-the hell-do-we-call-this-street-car — and it only got crazier when the street car took its first test run
down Woodward yesterday.
Now that the street car is in testing, it means that delivery trucks, business owners, and ordinary people will not be able to park their cars on the rails anymore — something that totally makes sense because, ya know, there will be a street car plummeting down the road.
So what happens if you decide to say "fuck off" to the establishment and park your car on the shiny tracks? Just a swift $650 ticket and a tow of your car is all. In some pretty fine print, the M-1 Rail people posted the news on their website
the other day, and man, they are not fucking around here. It seems a bit silly to be implementing this rule right when the testing starts — maybe they should have done this a few months ago to train locals and business owners to stay clear of the tracks?
We suppose that once you pay that massive fine, plus the cost of the towing then you'll never dare to park on the tracks again, but can't we get a little warning first?
Check out a video below of the Q-Line emerging from its fortress and taking its first ride down Woodward, too.