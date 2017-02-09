City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, February 9, 2017

City Slang

Aretha Franklin, queen of soul, to abdicate her throne

Posted By on Thu, Feb 9, 2017 at 9:59 AM

click to enlarge Aretha Franklin in 1967. Photo via Wikipedia.
  • Aretha Franklin in 1967. Photo via Wikipedia.
R-E-S-P-E-C-T singer, Detroiter, and soul legend Aretha Franklin has announced her retirement, which will come following the release of a final album this fall.

In a phone call with WDIV, Franklin says she's working with Stevie Wonder on the final album, but has yet to record any tracks.

According an accompanying article, a short tour of only about six dates will follow the release of the album.

Franklin, who will celebrate her 75th birthday on March 25, performed the "Star Spangled Banner" at the Detroit Lions' annual Thanksgiving Day game in 2016 and, to the chagrin of few, made the damn thing an Aretha Franklin concert.  The singer, who wears a fur coat like its her MF job, has also promised to still perform at "select events" following her retirement.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

More by Alysa Offman

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Dance to the beat of ESG Read More

  2. Recently added shows: Lady Gaga, Deftones, and many more Read More

  3. 10 reasons to not miss John Bender at El Club this weekend Read More

  4. Video premiere: The Erers' 'Not What It Seems' Read More

  5. Bands to watch 2017: Oshea Davaun Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation