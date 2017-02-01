City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

City Slang

Big Sean announces Detroit pop-up shop

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 12:26 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
To coincide with the release of his new record I Decided, Detroit rapper Big Sean is launching a series of retail pop-up shops in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto — and yes, the Motor City.

The pop-ups will include limited edition merch like including T-shirts, hats, hoodies, sweats, bomber jackets, and more, ranging from $30-$200. According to a press release, the shops "are an extension of Big Sean’s brand, offering a visual and fashionable interpretation of I Decided."

The Detroit location is at 1441 Woodward Ave., Detroit. The shops will be open between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday, Feb.3 through Sunday, Feb. 5.
click to enlarge bigsean_popup.jpg
 Below, check out "Moves" from I Decided:

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

Readers also liked…

City Slang

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. JP Brown rides the beat with talk Read More

  2. R.I.P. Majesty Crush's David Stroughter Read More

  3. The real MCs come out from the underground Read More

  4. 15 Detroit bands to watch in 2017 Read More

  5. Dennis Coffey, Lyman Woodard, and Melvin Davis in 1968 Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
FLAVOR 2016
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
The People Issue
Best of Detroit
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2017 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation