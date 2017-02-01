Big Sean announces Detroit pop-up shop

Posted
By Lee DeVito
on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 12:26 PM
click to enlarge
Courtesy photo
To coincide with the release of his new record I Decided, Detroit rapper Big Sean is launching a series of retail pop-up shops in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto — and yes, the Motor City.
The pop-ups will include limited edition merch like including T-shirts, hats, hoodies, sweats, bomber jackets, and more, ranging from $30-$200. According to a press release, the shops "are an extension of Big Sean’s brand, offering a visual and fashionable interpretation of I Decided."
The Detroit location is at 1441 Woodward Ave., Detroit. The shops will be open between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday, Feb.3 through Sunday, Feb. 5.