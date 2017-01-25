City Slang

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

City Slang

Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley signs to 300 Entertainment

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 1:48 PM

A super big ups to local emcee, Tee Grizzley. Word is out that he has officially singed a deal with 300 Entertainment.

300 Entertainment is a record/management label founded by Def Jam alums Kevin Liles, Todd Moscowitz, and Lyor Cohen. The company is also the home to artists Migos, Young Thug, Famous Dex, and Fetty Wap.

Tee’s single, “First Day Out” has gotten over 9 million views on YouTube.

