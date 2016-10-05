City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

City Slang

The White Stripes band together to stick it to Trump

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 11:46 AM

The White Stripes, circa 2009. - WIKIPEDIA
  • Wikipedia
  • The White Stripes, circa 2009.

Any White Stripes fan knows that the day Jack and Meg decide to bury the hatchet and reunite for an album or tour will be the day that the Earth stops spinning, but considering Donald Trump made the duo come together may actually mean that the Earth could be at a standstill very soon.  

The co-founders of the band released a joint statement regarding Donald Trump's use of the song "Seven Nation Army" in a campaign video. 

“Regarding the use of ‘Seven Nation Army’ in a Donald Trump campaign video, The White Stripes would like to unequivocally state that they have nothing whatsoever to do with this video,” the band said in a statement issued through Third Man Records. “They are disgusted by this association, and by the illegal use of their song.”

The White Stripes are not the only band to tell Trump to stop using their music. The Rolling Stones, Adele, and R.E.M. are just a few artists who have told Trump to cut the shit. 

Will this coming together against Trump inspire The White Stripes to give it another go? Probably not — but we can always hope! 




Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on City Slang

More by Jack Roskopp

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This is getting out of hand: More creepy clown sightings in metro Detroit Read More

  2. ICP responds to those creepy-ass "killer clown" sightings happening around the country Read More

  3. Creepy clown spotted in Clinton Township Read More

  4. Is flipping burgers really rock-bottom? These are Michigan's lowest paying jobs. Read More

  5. Gilmore Girls fans should prepare to lose their sh*t: Luke's Diner is coming to Detroit Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...

Metro Times

1200 Woodward Heights Blvd

Ferndale, MI 48220

Main: (313) 961-4060

Advertising: (313) 961-4060

Classified: (313) 961-4060

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Detroit Metro Times.

RSS Feeds

News

Blogs

Music

Arts and Culture

Events

Dining

Archives

Best of Detroit

Special Issues

Classified

Social Media

About Metro Times

© 2016 Detroit Metro Times

Website powered by Foundation