You can get a free jar of joints for donating winter coats for kids

The ‘Jackets for Joints’ campaign by Puff Cannabis starts Monday

By on Mon, Dec 5, 2022 at 12:58 pm

click to enlarge Puff Cannabis will give customers a jar of its "Baby Jeeter" pre-rolls if they donate a winter coat for children. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Puff Cannabis will give customers a jar of its "Baby Jeeter" pre-rolls if they donate a winter coat for children.

Michigan dispensary chain Puff Cannabis is giving out free joints for a good cause.

Starting Monday, the company will give a jar of its “Baby Jeeter” pre-rolls to customers who donate coats and jackets for children ages 3 to 12 as part of its “Jackets for Joints” campaign.

All of the chain’s locations are participating in the promotion, including its Madison Heights, Hamtramck, and Utica stores. The campaign runs through Sunday, Dec. 18 while supplies last.

“I recognize that due to the times we live in, many children throughout the state of Michigan need warm jackets and coats and our ‘Jackets for Joints’ program will come to the aid of many of those little ones,” Puff Cannabis founder Justin Elias said in a statement. “I hope we can collect and give away thousands of warm jackets and coats this winter in order to keep our children warm.”

The donated coats and jackets will be donated to local churches and other community organizations, the company says.

Puff Cannabis says it donated more than 1,700 Thanksgiving turkeys during a recent promotion.

More information is available at puffcannaco.com.

