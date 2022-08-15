Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Where to score NBA Hall of Famer Chris Webber’s weed brand in metro Detroit

The former Detroit Piston’s Players Only brand launched at select Michigan dispensaries

By on Mon, Aug 15, 2022 at 2:49 pm

click to enlarge Former NBA player Chris Webber. - Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons
Former NBA player Chris Webber.

Despite the name, NBA Hall of Famer Chris Webber’s new brand of weed isn’t for basketball players only.

Webber (who is a Detroit native) and business partner Lavetta Willis dropped their marijuana brand Players Only at select Gage Cannabis and Cookies dispensaries on Saturday.

Players Only (or PO) launched with Webber’s select strains C4, Time Out, and G.O.A.T.’s Milk, plus other PO-branded strains Non-Laters and Whipped Cherries. The brand is also planning collabs with hip-hop artists like Migos rapper Quavo and Detroit’s Royce da 5’9”, who will roll out his “Heaven” brand as part of an NFT drop.

Other partnerships include Raekwon from Wu-Tang Clan, who will release his Compliments of the Chef strain under the PO banner and the White Chocolate strain with Webber's former Sacramento Kings teammate Jason Williams.

Besides cannabis flower, Players Only will also offer oil cartridges, pre-rolls, vapes, sports recovery and performance products, and more.

"Players Only is more than a cannabis brand — it's a lifestyle brand," Webber said in a press release. "We truly have a unique opportunity to change the narrative around cannabis, empower rising entrepreneurs and set a new standard in this growing industry. We're thrilled to launch our versatile offerings and begin the process of creating meaningful economic change in communities across Michigan. Shout out to TerrAscend and Gage — our Michigan family. Much love to Cookies and Berner, let's go!"

In March 2022, TerrAscend secured exclusive retail rights for Players Only products in Michigan through the acquisition of Gage Growth Corp in March 2022 and this marks the brand’s first official release.

These days, it seems like every celebrity is jumping into the weed business with a “lifestyle brand.” And, really, as long as the weed is good we’ll smoke it, regardless of whose name is (or isn’t) on it.

But Webber is also doing necessary social equity work in the Michigan marijuana space to benefit communities affected by the war on drugs — you know, the folks who spent time in prison over a “drug” that rich people are now profiting from.

Last year, Webber announced a $175 million cannabis campus in Southwest Detroit that will include a dispensary, cannabis consumption lounge, and cultivation space. It will also provide programs to assist with criminal record expungement, job training, and cannabis education.

