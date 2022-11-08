Skymint celebrates new Michigan dispensary with giveaways

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Skymint's newest dispensary in Grand Rapids.

Skymint will open the doors to its 25th dispensary in Michigan on Thursday.The Ann Arbor-based company plans to debut its newest dispensary in Grand Rapids at 9 a.m.The grand opening will include free coffee and doughnuts from Bro’s Donuts, and anyone who spends at least $25 will get a Skymint Reserve gift bag that includes a pre-roll.Skymint will also be launching its new vape line with Shorts Brewing by Jolly. The lineup includes beer-inspired flavors such as Melt My Brain, Psychedelic Cat Grass, and Soft Parade.Also on hand will be Short’s new non-alcoholic Thirst Mutilator Hop Water.For anyone who makes a purchase, free tacos will also be available from the Mexcellente Food Truck from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.The recently remodeled store at 2900 Division Ave. S features modern wood slate detailing, vintage rugs, maple and walnut fixtures, and a custom mural.Skymint launched its operations in fall 2018 and now includes two indoor grow faculties and a 1,000-acre sun-grown, sustainable farm.In April, Skymint acquired 3Fifteen Cannabis, a marijuana retail chain.