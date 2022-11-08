Skymint celebrates new Michigan dispensary with giveaways

The dispensary chain will also debut its new beer-inspired vape cartridges with Shorts Brewing

By on Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 1:54 pm

click to enlarge Skymint's newest dispensary in Grand Rapids. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Skymint's newest dispensary in Grand Rapids.

Skymint will open the doors to its 25th dispensary in Michigan on Thursday.

The Ann Arbor-based company plans to debut its newest dispensary in Grand Rapids at 9 a.m.

The grand opening will include free coffee and doughnuts from Bro’s Donuts, and anyone who spends at least $25 will get a Skymint Reserve gift bag that includes a pre-roll.

Skymint will also be launching its new vape line with Shorts Brewing by Jolly. The lineup includes beer-inspired flavors such as Melt My Brain, Psychedelic Cat Grass, and Soft Parade.

Also on hand will be Short’s new non-alcoholic Thirst Mutilator Hop Water.

For anyone who makes a purchase, free tacos will also be available from the Mexcellente Food Truck from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The recently remodeled store at 2900 Division Ave. S features modern wood slate detailing, vintage rugs, maple and walnut fixtures, and a custom mural.

Skymint launched its operations in fall 2018 and now includes two indoor grow faculties and a 1,000-acre sun-grown, sustainable farm.

In April, Skymint acquired 3Fifteen Cannabis, a marijuana retail chain.

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction.

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor.

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you're high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

