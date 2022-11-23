Quality Roots Partners with Share Detroit for Annual Giving Green Drive

Providing winter items to those in need throughout Southeast Michigan

Quality Roots, a cannabis company focused on connecting quality people with quality cannabis, is once again rallying the community throughout Owosso, Monroe, Hamtramck and Battle Creek to give back. This year Quality Roots is partnering with Share Detroit to collect and donate new/unused Winter items for those in need. The Giving Green Winter Donation Drive will begin on Giving Tuesday, November 29, 2022, and run through Tuesday, December 8, 2022.

All types of new or unused clothing are accepted for donations. Most needed items include travel-size toiletries, female hygiene products, diapers, coats and sweatshirts and blankets for people of all sizes and ages.

Customers who donate to the Green Giving Drive will receive $5 off that can be used at any of the Quality Roots brick-and-mortar locations. More prizes and exclusive promotions will be available in-store.

“We’re excited to partner with local organizations like Share Detroit to help bring people together and make the winter a little warmer for those in need. We urge everyone to give back to the community we all know and love. We’ll also provide $5 off their purchase for those who donate to a local charity of their choice through the Share Detroit website and use the code QUALITY ROOTS. This is just one step in our ongoing mission to give back” said Aric Klar, CEO at Quality Roots.