Puff Cannabis to launch River Rouge dispensary with grand opening, prizes

Puff Cannabis Company is opening its newest adult-use dispensary in River Rouge.
The dispensary at 11397 W. Jefferson Ave. is hosting a grand opening party from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday with giveaways, a DJ, and a chance to win $3,000.
The first 100 customers will receive a Puff goodie bag, valued at $250. All new customers will also receive a free pre-roll.
A food truck with free chow and drinks and vendors with special offers will be on hand.
“At Puff Cannabis Company, our customers and staff are treated like family as our goal is to always promote a healthy shopping and work environment, creating an excellent customer service experience,” said Justin Elias, president of Puff Cannabis Company. “When men and women 21 years and older shop or work at Puff Cannabis Company, they become part of an outstanding lifestyle and atmosphere.”
Puff Cannabis was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Madison Heights. It has seven other locations, with dispensaries in Madison Heights, Utica, Bay City, Hamtramck, Traverse City, and Sturgis.
The company plans to open an additional 5 to 10 locations this year.
