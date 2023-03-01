Puff Cannabis to launch River Rouge dispensary with grand opening, prizes

The 5,000-square-foot store will offer ‘some of the most unique and one-of-a-kind edibles, flower, and oils in the area,’ owners say

By on Wed, Mar 1, 2023 at 1:42 pm

Puff Cannabis Company opened its newest recreational dispensary in River Rouge. - Courtesy of Puff Cannabis Company
Courtesy of Puff Cannabis Company
Puff Cannabis Company opened its newest recreational dispensary in River Rouge.

Puff Cannabis Company is opening its newest adult-use dispensary in River Rouge.

The dispensary at 11397 W. Jefferson Ave. is hosting a grand opening party from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday with giveaways, a DJ, and a chance to win $3,000.

The first 100 customers will receive a Puff goodie bag, valued at $250. All new customers will also receive a free pre-roll.

A food truck with free chow and drinks and vendors with special offers will be on hand.

click to enlarge Inside the new Puff Cannabis dispensary in River Rouge. - Courtesy of Puff Cannabis Company
Courtesy of Puff Cannabis Company
Inside the new Puff Cannabis dispensary in River Rouge.
The 5,000-square-foot dispensary will offer “some of the most unique and one-of-a-kind edibles, flower, and oils in the area,” the company said in a news release.

“At Puff Cannabis Company, our customers and staff are treated like family as our goal is to always promote a healthy shopping and work environment, creating an excellent customer service experience,” said Justin Elias, president of Puff Cannabis Company. “When men and women 21 years and older shop or work at Puff Cannabis Company, they become part of an outstanding lifestyle and atmosphere.”

Puff Cannabis was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Madison Heights. It has seven other locations, with dispensaries in Madison Heights, Utica, Bay City, Hamtramck, Traverse City, and Sturgis.

The company plans to open an additional 5 to 10 locations this year. 
Location Details

Puff Cannabis Company

11397 W. Jefferson Ave., River Rouge Downriver

1 article

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
