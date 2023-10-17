This content is sponsored by the Hometown Hero shop. Please consult with your doctor before purchasing CBD, THC, or HHC. This content is one person's experience, and the same products can affect the reader differently.
Hometown Hero is hemp company that guarantees freshness and has full availability in Michigan; that is where we have been testing Delta 8 gummies for the last three months. For more context, I reside in Cadillac, Michigan. The only shops in Michigan that sell Hometown Hero are located in Kalamazoo (3 shops), Reading (1 shop), and Detroit (1 shop). So, I wasn’t able to make it to any of them in person, so I had to opt for delivery. Surprisingly, my order was ready for pickup at 11 AM the following day.
Without further ado, here's my standout choice for this Croptober...
Overview
Before getting to the core, let's look at the Hometown shop.
First and foremost, Hometown is a licensed CBD, THC, and HHC sale that guarantees high-quality products. I initially had doubts as hundreds of similar stores also claimed to be the best hemp providers. Still, I easily accessed the lab results (COAs — Certificate of Analysis) and found all actual proof of this gummy’s legitimacy.
Have a look:
No pesticides, heavy metals, mycotoxins, or other components here can harm a CBD needer's health. THC and CBD levels are also optimal. Labstat (the laboratory that does all tests for the provider), in turn, is an independent and certified company specializing in hemp and CBD tests.
Regarding legality and accessibility, Hometown Hero delivers its products to most states. Also, I recommend checking the sections "Is Delta 8 THC legal?" and "Is Delta 9 THC legal?" for more information about the legality and bills guaranteeing that.
What are the options to choose from? The Hometown Hero shop has diverse offers for any cannabis need and general products that can be enjoyed by anyone over 21 years of age.
- Ingredients: Delta 8, Delta 9, CBD, THC, HHC, and mushrooms.
- Types: Gummies (most popular), baked snacks, sours, taffies, tinctures, flowers, pills/capsules, and topicals.
- Benefits: Appetite, energy, focus, relief, and sleep.
Gummies have the most flavors and variations. They are the most tasty section, with over 25 options with different varieties, CBD/THC richness, and pack sizes. The best Delta 8 product I've had since ordering for the first time is the blueberry gummy pack, but we will get to this later.
There are mostly crunches among baked goods, which are rather sweet and might not be the perfect option for those having issues with sugar meals or preferring salty snacks. However, there are sour snacks available, too. The same goes for taffies.
For me, the choice of pills and capsules is quite scarce. However, these are premium products for health containing MCT oil from organically grown coconuts and other components for harmonious and balanced daily living.
The Topicals section contains only one offer, and I had no choice but to try it.
Although some product "shelves" of this online THC store only have a few options, I never have an issue choosing something new to boost my well-being. I love experimenting with new sensations, and this shop is indeed a place to roam for that purpose.
The enticing prices sealed the deal for me with this store. Hometown Hero mainly provides THC/CBD products with many natural components and the optimal minimum of tetrahydrocannabinol, so no wonder they cost $20-200. At the same time, the most expensive offers are rather big bundles. Plus, there are 5-20% discounts on many offers and a loyalty program with bonuses.
Bonus fact: Hometown Hero supports US veterans by donating and providing access to cannabis (hemp).
5 best Delta products I use
The following are the best THC products I use daily, but things may be different for you. Please consult with your doctor before you purchase any products!
#1 Select Spectrum Gummies (Strawberry) — $40 | Relaxation
This is a sweet pack of mild tetrahydrocannabinol gummies that I like to munch on post-gym, especially after a tough workout. These are great for winding down at night and deep relaxation. I started using them as a sleeping medication alternative since the effect is milder; as a result, I don't have to deal with prolonged drowsiness, headaches, or other adverse effects anymore.
Note that Select Spectrum does not switch your brain off immediately; I recommend taking a gummy 1-2 hours before your usual sleeping time. One gummy is enough for a relaxing night, although I usually take only a half. They last longer like that, too.
#2 Speakeasy Variety Pack — $35 | Appetite control
Speakeasy candies are alcohol-flavored gummies with 5mg Delta 9 that can be used for relaxation and avoiding excessive calories. First, I love its creamy cocoa taste; second, they help me forget about food for five or more hours, preventing excessive eating. Also, each gummy is only ten calories per piece, and it is the best way to give yourself a sweet dose of sugar when chocolates are too tempting. So, it is an excellent choice for those who love sweets yet strive to stay fit.
#3 ORCA Energy — $24.99 | Energy boost
I start my day with these if my energy is low. I sometimes take two pills daily when procrastinating or trying to challenge myself and work harder in the gym. I love that the effect is mild yet almost instant (due to the pill of caffeine.)
By the way, it is also a good source of B vitamins and zinc!
#4 Delta-8 Discreet Pack (tincture + capsules) — $105.00 | Relaxation
If I'm out of everything else, I always have this product on my kitchen shelf. Capsules are okay, just like strawberry ones, and the effect is 99.99% similar. Tinctures are my favorite part here because I can easily add a drop to my protein milkshakes after workouts. It also lasts longer because you only need a little bit to feel better!
#5 ORCA Max Strength Recovery THC Roll-On — $59.99 | Pain relief and recovery
Hometown Hero's only topical is this, which has yet to disappoint me. It's a breeze to carry, and I use it right after my post-gym shower to guarantee muscle soreness will not be a problem later. Plus, it contains menthol for a cooling touch and a bit of tingle, which I find extremely helpful for minimizing joint pain.
So, the topical is perfect for relief. It does not have to be for fitness enthusiasts only, though; I sometimes use it to soothe my hands.
Negative effects I've experienced
Hometown Hero products are my favorites, but they are not ideal. When using larger amounts, I feel a bit nauseous (although it has never led me to vomit) and may feel lightheaded to the extent that I have to go home earlier and rest. However, one can experience this with any product containing THC.
Nevertheless, a controlled diet and normal CBD/THC intake do not affect my life negatively. Vice versa, it helps me stay focused and energetic during the day and accumulate the power to go to the gym after work.
I hope my THC store review helps! Please remember that a consultation with your doctor is a must before buying supplements of any kind. Take care!