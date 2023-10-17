This content is sponsored by the Hometown Hero shop. Please consult with your doctor before purchasing CBD, THC, or HHC. This content is one person's experience, and the same products can affect the reader differently. Hometown Hero is hemp company that guarantees freshness and has full availability in Michigan; that is where we have been testing Delta 8 gummies for the last three months. For more context, I reside in Cadillac, Michigan. The only shops in Michigan that sell Hometown Hero are located in Kalamazoo (3 shops), Reading (1 shop), and Detroit (1 shop). So, I wasn’t able to make it to any of them in person, so I had to opt for delivery. Surprisingly, my order was ready for pickup at 11 AM the following day. Without further ado, here's my standout choice for this Croptober... click to enlarge Hometown Hero is an affordable yet high-quality Delta 8 provider

Overview Before getting to the core, let's look at the Hometown shop. First and foremost, Hometown is a licensed CBD, THC, and HHC sale that guarantees high-quality products. I initially had doubts as hundreds of similar stores also claimed to be the best hemp providers. Still, I easily accessed the lab results (COAs — Certificate of Analysis) and found all actual proof of this gummy’s legitimacy. Have a look: click to enlarge Sour Hard Candy (Spiked Lemonade) 5mg COA (lab results)

No pesticides, heavy metals, mycotoxins, or other components here can harm a CBD needer's health. THC and CBD levels are also optimal. Labstat (the laboratory that does all tests for the provider), in turn, is an independent and certified company specializing in hemp and CBD tests. Regarding legality and accessibility, Hometown Hero delivers its products to most states. Also, I recommend checking the sections "Is Delta 8 THC legal?" and "Is Delta 9 THC legal?" for more information about the legality and bills guaranteeing that. What are the options to choose from? The Hometown Hero shop has diverse offers for any cannabis need and general products that can be enjoyed by anyone over 21 years of age. Ingredients: Delta 8, Delta 9, CBD, THC, HHC, and mushrooms.

Types: Gummies (most popular), baked snacks, sours, taffies, tinctures, flowers, pills/capsules, and topicals.

Benefits: Appetite, energy, focus, relief, and sleep. Gummies have the most flavors and variations. They are the most tasty section, with over 25 options with different varieties, CBD/THC richness, and pack sizes. The best Delta 8 product I've had since ordering for the first time is the blueberry gummy pack, but we will get to this later. There are mostly crunches among baked goods, which are rather sweet and might not be the perfect option for those having issues with sugar meals or preferring salty snacks. However, there are sour snacks available, too. The same goes for taffies. For me, the choice of pills and capsules is quite scarce. However, these are premium products for health containing MCT oil from organically grown coconuts and other components for harmonious and balanced daily living. The Topicals section contains only one offer, and I had no choice but to try it. Although some product "shelves" of this online THC store only have a few options, I never have an issue choosing something new to boost my well-being. I love experimenting with new sensations, and this shop is indeed a place to roam for that purpose. The enticing prices sealed the deal for me with this store. Hometown Hero mainly provides THC/CBD products with many natural components and the optimal minimum of tetrahydrocannabinol, so no wonder they cost $20-200. At the same time, the most expensive offers are rather big bundles. Plus, there are 5-20% discounts on many offers and a loyalty program with bonuses. Bonus fact: Hometown Hero supports US veterans by donating and providing access to cannabis (hemp). 5 best Delta products I use click to enlarge There are over 60 high-quality CBD/THC products on the site