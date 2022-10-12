Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Jim Belushi is launching his ‘Blues Brothers’-themed cannabis brand in Michigan

Fans can meet the actor and comedian at the Cloud Cannabis Utica dispensary on Friday

By on Wed, Oct 12, 2022 at 3:57 pm

click to enlarge Jim Belushi. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Jim Belushi.

Actor and comedian Jim Belushi will introduce his Blues Brothers-themed line of cannabis products in Michigan.

Belushi is slated make an appearance Friday at the Cloud Cannabis dispensary in Utica for a meet-and-greet with fans.

He’s showcasing three blended pre-rolls and a full-spectrum vape cartridge at Cloud Cannabis at 44115 Van Dyke Ave., Utica from 2-4 p.m. The dispensary is the first in the Detroit area to carry the Blues Brothers brand.

Unlike other famous people with cannabis brands — Snoop Dogg, Seth Rogan, and Willie Nelson, for example — Belushi grows his own weed at Belushi’s Farm, a sprawling cannabis growing operation in Oregon.

The farm, launched in 2015, includes 93 acres of cannabis plants grown along the Rogue River in Southern Oregon’s Banana Belt, known for its abundance of sun, water, and fresh air.

Belushi’s new products include the “Jam Out to a Hit Single” pre-rolls and the “Dance to a Discreet High with Melodic Effects” vape cartridges.

According to a press release, Belushi, whose comedian brother John died of a drug overdose in 1982 at age 33, is a proponent of cannabis for its medicinal properties.

At Cloud Cannabis, Belushi will also be signing posters and taking photos with his fans.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Weed Slideshows

Higher Learning Institution 17 S. Saginaw St., Pontiac; 248-977-1574;yourhigherlearning.com Founded by Sammy Rogers, Higher Learning Institution is a cannabis vocational and technical school in Pontiac. The school offers courses on budtending, cannabis cultivation, and cannabis extraction. Photo via Larry Gabriel

20 Black-owned Michigan cannabis companies you should support
Sweetwater Tavern 400 E. Congress St., Detroit; 313-962-2210; sweetwatertavern.net Sweetwater marinates their wings for 24 hours, giving your munchies monster a full dose of flavor. Photo via Google Maps

20 Detroit area restaurants that taste amazing when you’re high
All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor

All the beautiful stoners we saw at Hash Bash 2022 in Ann Arbor
The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

The best weed in metro Detroit, as chosen by Metro Times readers

Trending

Detroit’s Pink Panties Pizza delivers weed-infused pies that will knock you on your ass

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit's Pink Panties Pizza seems shady, but it's actually legit.

Detroit cannabis dispensary suspended for 30 days after bags of untagged marijuana found

By Steve Neavling

The House of Mary Jane in Detroit.

Moratorium proposed on new cannabis grower licenses to address plummeting prices in Michigan

By Steve Neavling

The recreational marijuana industry in Michigan is oversaturated with cannabis.

California-based cannabis brand STIIIZY is cleaning up Cass Corridor in Detroit

By Steve Neavling

STIIIZY chose Ferndale for the location of its first dispensary outside of California.

Also in Weed

Detroit’s Pink Panties Pizza delivers weed-infused pies that will knock you on your ass

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit's Pink Panties Pizza seems shady, but it's actually legit.

Cannabis company Bloom City Club opens Ypsilanti dispensary

By Lee DeVito

Cannabis company Bloom City Club opens Ypsilanti dispensary

Michigan drug overdose deaths among the highest in nation, according to report

By Lee DeVito

Dug overdoses now kill more than 100,000 Americans a year, more than vehicle crash and gun deaths combined.

You can meet Cheech and smoke his 'Stash' this weekend

By Alex Washington

Cheech Marin (left) and Tommy Chong.
More

Digital Issue

October 12, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us