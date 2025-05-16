Friends behind Terple Gang and Northern Lights bring craft and care to Michigan cannabis

Before Terple Gang became a rising name in Michigan cannabis, it was just a group of friends chasing a shared passion for growing flower and making edibles during the early days of the caregiver era.

One of those friends, Mike Thackeray, began experimenting with edibles around 2011 in a commercial kitchen in his basement. He wanted to solve the problem of wildly unpredictable dosing.

“Everyone has a story that they ate a cookie they were given and freaked out on the couch,” says Thackeray, who is managing partner of Terple Gang and Northern Lights, which makes edibles. “I really dove into dosing edibles reliably because of that problem.”

Meanwhile, Kyle May, a sales representative and partner of Terple Gang, had been growing cannabis since 2010, shortly after being laid off. He got involved as a caregiver, but it became personal when his father was diagnosed with cancer.

“He did pass, but he got many more months out of his life than what was projected,” May says. “That’s when I really was aware of the benefits of the plant and how it gave him comfort at the end of his life. I was very vested at that point.”

In 2018, Michigan voters approved cannabis for adult use. The crew eventually joined forces and, in 2019, repurposed an abandoned building in Lansing. Their first harvest came in September 2021, and they’ve been selling flower and pre-rolls ever since under the Terple Gang label in Michigan’s medical and recreational markets.

The business is entirely self-funded and built slowly by design — a strategy that’s helped them survive as prices crash, companies consolidate, and surplus cannabis floods the market.

“We can only hope it’ll get better,” Thackeray says of the industry’s current struggles.

Their answer to the chaos is to grow excellent weed.

“If we want to be out there trying to be the best brand out there, we have to grow the best weed,” Thackeray says. “From the beginning, we focused on quality, strain selection, and making sure our cannabis hit all the notes — taste, smell, bag appeal, and getting the high you’re looking for. We create a product that makes people want to come back.”

Their catalog includes strains like Sub Zero, Dante’s Inferno, I Scream Cake, Animal Cookies, Super Boof, and Rocket Fuel. They’re also working on bringing back Catfish — a beloved, award-winning sativa from Michigan’s caregiver era, originally bred by Midnight Roots.

“We’re excited about that one,” Thackeray says. “It’s a really interesting strain.”

The name “Terple Gang” came during a breakfast in Costa Rica in 2019, when two of the partners were kicking around ideas. They landed on combining “terpenes” and “purple” — two popular words in the cannabis industry.

Their packaging takes cues from the Prohibition era, using art deco imagery as a nod to another time when people broke laws for what they believed in.

They emphasize quality over quantity, even when it comes to pre-rolls. Instead of using leftover trim or shake, they rely on high-quality flower, sifting it an extra time to prevent airflow issues that cause joints to canoe.

“We want people to know that when they get Terple Gang, they’re going to have a good experience,” Thackeray says. “In the cannabis industry, you only get one shot.”

Unlike most brands, Terple Gang also lists the top three terpenes on each package — a move aimed at better informing consumers. Terpenes are aromatic compounds that contribute to the flavor, smell, and effects of cannabis. Some terpenes are associated with relaxation, like myrcene, while others, like limonene or pinene, may promote alertness or focus.

“Customers are getting more educated, and now people are going into shops saying they want certain terpenes,” Thackeray says. “They are starting to shop smarter and determine what is best for them.”

In addition to Terple Gang, Thackeray is a partner in Northern Lights, an edibles brand focused on effect-based formulations. Rather than offering generic “get high” gummies, Northern Lights’ FX line includes chocolates and gummies tailored to specific experiences, from sleep and focus to daytime energy, relaxation, and even love.

“When you’re just eating normal edibles, you’re just going to get high,” he says. “After experimenting a lot, by adding these other things, you’re getting these desired effects.”

Strain selection also plays a major role in their products. Thackeray says he spends considerable time curating genetics and working with others in the industry to find the right phenotypes.

For both brands, the approach is the same: don’t rush, don’t cut corners, and always deliver a consistent, high-quality product.

I sampled three of Terple Gang’s flower strains, two pre-rolls, and a variety of the edibles. The flower strains stood out for their strong aroma, dense trichome coverage, and meticulous hand-trimming.

Steve Neavling Dante’s Inferno by Terple Gang.

Dante’s Inferno by Terple Gang

A cross of Oreoz and Devil Driver, Dante’s Inferno is a sweet and creamy indica-leaning hybrid that delivers a deeply relaxing, full-bodied experience. For me, it was ideal for getting lost in music, tapping into a creative flow, or simply unwinding at the end of a long day.

The aroma is incredible — a nutty cookie dough layered with ripe strawberries, creamy vanilla, and a subtle black pepper finish. The buds were dense and sparkling with trichomes, clearly hand-trimmed with care.

The dominant terpene is caryophyllene, which is associated with stress relief and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Steve Neavling Sub Zero by Terple Gang.

Sub Zero by Terple Gang

A frosty cross of Super Boof and Oreoz, Sub Zero lives up to its name with dense buds coated in icy trichomes and a terp profile that blends fruit, herbs, and dessert. The smoke reminded me of a cherry-cheese danish chased with black coffee — sweet, creamy, and smooth.

This indica-dominant hybrid crept in gently with a calming wave of relaxation, making it perfect for late nights or quiet evenings. If you’re having trouble sleeping or just need to unplug, this one’s an easy go-to.

The dominant terpene is limonene, often linked to improved mood and reduced stress.

Steve Neavling I Scream Cake by Terple Gang.

I Scream Cake by Terple Gang

A blend of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33, I Scream Cake offers a creamy, vanilla-forward flavor with sugary dough on the back end. Like the other Terple Gang strains, the buds were dense and generously coated in trichomes.

The high leaned sedative but still left me feeling sociable — a relaxed, comfortable buzz without the couch lock. It’s a solid choice for low-key hangouts or winding down without fully zoning out.

The dominant terpene is limonene, known for its mood-boosting and soothing effects.

Steve Neavling Prerolls by Terple Gang.

Pre-rolls

Terple Gang takes no shortcuts with its pre-rolls. They use flower – no trim or shake – and the joints burn smoothly, taste flavorful, and pack a punch.

​One of my favorites was Jet Fuel, a potent combination of Jet Fuel OG and Face Off Bx1. The aroma is pungent and dominated by fuel, with notes of spice, sweet fruits, and an earthy aroma.

I sampled two infused pre-rolls, and both hit hard. Each was 1.25 grams and exceeded 40% THC. They were Cadillac Rainbows x Cadillac Jet Pack and Sub Zero x Catfish Wedding. Unless you’re smoking with a lot of friends, these are hard to finish in one sitting. Luckily, they come in glass containers to keep them fresh.

Steve Neavling Northern Light Bites' Strawberry Crunch.

Northern Lights FX and Bites Edibles

Each bag contains a total of 200 mg THC, the legal maximum in Michigan, but the doses are easy to control. The FX chocolates, for instance, are split into 20 precise pieces.

Within about 30 minutes, each edible I tried delivered a noticeable, well-calibrated high, and none of the overwhelming, black-market-style wipeouts from years past. One standout was the Focus chocolate. In addition to THC, it’s infused with nootropics, compounds believed to enhance memory, motivation, and clarity. I ate one before writing this column, turned on some jazz, and the words just flowed.

Other FX varieties were just as effective. The sleep formulation, in particular, reliably put me down within the hour. Even better, about 10 minutes before falling asleep, I experienced a serene, dreamlike window that made me feel weightless.

The chocolates themselves are also genuinely good. I had to stop myself from reaching for more just for the flavor.

Northern Lights also offers a Bites line, with smaller, grab-and-go options like strawberry lemonade gummies, s’mores bites, and mint crunch chocolates. The sea salt pretzel pieces were a highlight — salty, sweet, and strong enough to leave a mark. These are ideal for travel or a low-commitment, high-reward treat. Flavor-wise alone, they’re worth picking up.

