Detroit, Ferndale cannabis businesses among dozens fined by state agency in May

State regulators fined 27 cannabis businesses in May for violations ranging from holding an authorized cannabis-infused dinner in Hazel Park to selling medical cannabis to customers without a medical card.

Seven of the businesses operate in metro Detroit and were fined a total of $148,500.

The Cannabis Regulatory Agency took action against these local businesses:

In each of these cases, the businesses admitted fault and pledged to make corrections.

Elsewhere in the state, Berry Green Management of Lapeer was fined $30,000 for failing to properly test its infused edibles. Big Rapids Operations LLC of Big Rapids, which does business as High Society 1, sold 4.5 grams of flower that was mislabeled, weighed only 3.5 grams, was the wrong strain, and did not have any of the required labeling.