Detroit, Ferndale cannabis businesses among dozens fined by state agency in May
Metro Detroit marijuana retailers and processors were fined a total of $148,500 for various violations
State regulators fined 27 cannabis businesses in May for violations ranging from holding an authorized cannabis-infused dinner in Hazel Park to selling medical cannabis to customers without a medical card.
Seven of the businesses operate in metro Detroit and were fined a total of $148,500.
The Cannabis Regulatory Agency took action against these local businesses:
Nature’s Remedy, a popular dispensary in Ferndale, was fined $13,000 for holding an unauthorized cannabis event at Hot Box Social in Hazel Park. The event included cannabis-infused food, which is forbidden by the CRA.
Pure Property Holdings, which does business as 420 Dank Detroit, was fined $4,500 for selling products that were supposed to be on administrative hold.
Saeed Bazzi Properties, which does business as Apollo Cannabis in Detroit, was fined $77,000 for numerous violations, including selling medical cannabis to people without a medical marijuana card, failing to do timely background checks on employees, and having large surveillance gaps. On four separate occasions, an Apollo Cannabis customer’s credit card was charged for purchases that were never made, according to the CRA.
Southeast Provisioning Center, which does business as Leaf and Bud in Detroit, was fined $6,000 for improperly combining 25 packages of cannabis from 20 different harvests.
SBCMI LLC, a processor in Ferndale, was fined $1,000 for having a vape cart that tested positive for medium chain triglyceride (MCT) oil.
DF Michigan One Inc. of Ferndale was fined $43,000 for three violations, including selling pre-rolls that weighed less than advertised, failing to have a licensing agreement to produce marijuana under the Jeeter brand, and making modifications to their facility without approval from the CRA.
Vibe Consulting, which does business as Vibe The Ultimate Cannabis Experience, was fined $4,000 for failing to accurately enter all transactions. The dispensary responded that an employee had stolen a lot of products.
In each of these cases, the businesses admitted fault and pledged to make corrections.
Elsewhere in the state, Berry Green Management of Lapeer was fined $30,000 for failing to properly test its infused edibles. Big Rapids Operations LLC of Big Rapids, which does business as High Society 1, sold 4.5 grams of flower that was mislabeled, weighed only 3.5 grams, was the wrong strain, and did not have any of the required labeling.