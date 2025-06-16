  1. Weed
Detroit, Ferndale cannabis businesses among dozens fined by state agency in May

Metro Detroit marijuana retailers and processors were fined a total of $148,500 for various violations

Jun 16, 2025 at 11:54 am
State regulators fined 27 cannabis businesses in May for violations ranging from holding an authorized cannabis-infused dinner in Hazel Park to selling medical cannabis to customers without a medical card.

Seven of the businesses operate in metro Detroit and were fined a total of $148,500.

The Cannabis Regulatory Agency took action against these local businesses:

In each of these cases, the businesses admitted fault and pledged to make corrections.

Elsewhere in the state, Berry Green Management of Lapeer was fined $30,000 for failing to properly test its infused edibles. Big Rapids Operations LLC of Big Rapids, which does business as High Society 1, sold 4.5 grams of flower that was mislabeled, weighed only 3.5 grams, was the wrong strain, and did not have any of the required labeling.

Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
