Cannabis vape cartridges recalled for banned chemical were sold in 75 dispensaries in Michigan

Courtesy of Cannabis Regulatory Agency Warren-based House Brands Distro is recalling its Top Smoke Go Kartz Runtz vape cartridges.

State regulators and a Warren-based company are recalling a batch of vape cartridges that contain a banned chemical and were sold at 75 dispensaries across Michigan, regulators announced Monday.

The recall applies to Top Smoke Go Kartz Runtz cartridges produced on Feb. 25 by IVP Holding, also known as House Brands Distro.

The Cannabis Regulatory Agency said the dispensaries that carried the vape have posted recall notices, urging customers to return their product to the location where it was purchased or dispose of it safely.

Many of the dispensaries are in metro Detroit.

The CRA did not disclose what chemical was found but indicated it “should not be consumed.” Metro Times could not reach IVP Holding for comment.

Consumers who experience health problems after using the vape are advised to contact their health care provider and report the reaction to the CRA.

Licensed cannabis businesses are required to report adverse reactions within one business day.

The vape cartridge recall is part of the CRA’s ongoing effort to ensure unsafe cannabis products are removed from circulation.

Last week, the CRA announced a recall of 5,765 vape cartridges sold by Exclusive Brands. Regulators discovered the cartridges contained Medium Chain Triglyceride (MCT) oil, which may cause respiratory problems.

On Aug. 12, the CRA announced another recall of 26,000 vape cartridges after finding MCT oil. The flavors were from Motor City Cannacarts and RIPZ.

Detroit-based Better Made Snack Foods Inc. sued IVP Holding in U.S. District Court last year, alleging the cannabis company “knowingly and willfully” put a label on its products that closely resembles the Better Made potato logo, which has been in use for decades.