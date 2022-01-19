Dance Theatre of Harlem take on Stevie Wonder in postponed Detroit debut of 'Higher Ground'

click to enlarge Michigan Opera Theatre

The Dance Theatre of Harlem will finally debut “Higher Ground,” a new performance set to five songs from Stevie Wonder, at the Detroit Opera House. The performance, named after Wonder’s 1973 song of the same name, was originally supposed to premiere in Detroit in March 2020.

Unless you’ve been living in an underground doomsday prep bunker for the last 60 years, you should know that Wonder is an absolute Motown legend. Last month the dancers even visited the Motown Museum for a bit of inspiration.



The program will have a two-day run, and also features a performance of Claudia Schreier’s “Passage,” which recognizes the 400th anniversary of enslaved Africans arriving in Virginia.

The program starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22 and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 23 at the Detroit Opera House; 1526 Broadway St, Detroit; michiganopera.org; Proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior required for entry (at-home tests are not accepted), and masks must be worn at all times. Tickets start at $29 and up.

