Cult luxury lingerie brand The Great Eros opens in metro Detroit, its first location outside of New York City

Something sexy this way comes ... or rather,come.Cult favorite luxury lingerie, loungewear and intimate brand The Great Eros hasto metro Detroit after five years as an exclusive Brooklyn, New York, staple. The brand, which offers minimalist and ethically-made intimates from Italy, with family-owned factories and studios in China, Japan, Peru, and New York, has opened its second storefront in Birmingham.The Great Eros, located at 245 W. Maple St., is a homecoming for the brand as founder Christina Viviani is a metro Detroit native and, per a press release, she "drew her initial design inspiration from the mid-century styles pioneered near her hometown."The Birmingham location serves as a gallery-style storefront, which displays the camisoles, underwear, bras made from luxe silks, as well as casual ready-to-wear pieces, and a curated selection of jewelry, candles, fragrances, and beauty products that embody the brand's ethos, which "centers on the joys of the sensual world."According to the luxury brand's website , The Great Eros offers items that range from $42-$52 for underwear and thongs, bras from $78-$105, with bodysuits averaging around $128-$198. As for casual daywear, a dress will cost you $285-$325.The Great Eros is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.