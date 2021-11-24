Detroit jeweler Rebel Nell opens store at Twelve Oaks Mall

Rebel Nell, a company that makes jewelry from Detroit graffiti, is expanding to the suburbs.
The company is set to open a new storefront at Novi's Twelve Oaks Mall on Wednesday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was planned for 4:15 p.m.
The new location is retail-only. The company makes its jewelry in Detroit at its Holden Street headquarters.
Founded in 2013, Rebel Nell sources its paint from graffiti scraped from walls in Detroit. Co-Founder Amy Peterson previously told Metro Times that she was inspired by chipped graffiti she spotted in Detroit's Dequindre Cut greenway.
The company has a social justice mission, and partners with local organizations to bring jobs to women who have struggled to find and retain employment.
“When you get these pieces of graffiti, they look a little rough on the surface,” she said. “I love that we’re able to bring out the beautiful layers. We want to bring out their (the women’s) beautiful layers and help them shine and help them be these beautiful gems of Detroit.”
The Twelve Oaks Mall is located at 27500 Novi Rd., Novi; shoptwelveoaks.com. Rebel Nell is located on the upper level, near Nordstrom.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or Reddit.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Detroit Metro Times. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Detroit Metro Times, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at letters@metrotimes.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Detroit Metro Times Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Metro Times Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.