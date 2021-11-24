Email
Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Detroit jeweler Rebel Nell opens store at Twelve Oaks Mall

Posted By on Wed, Nov 24, 2021 at 10:45 AM

click to enlarge Rebel Nell's new retail store at Twelve Oaks Mall. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • Rebel Nell's new retail store at Twelve Oaks Mall.

Rebel Nell, a company that makes jewelry from Detroit graffiti, is expanding to the suburbs.

The company is set to open a new storefront at Novi's Twelve Oaks Mall on Wednesday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was planned for 4:15 p.m.

The new location is retail-only. The company makes its jewelry in Detroit at its Holden Street headquarters.

Founded in 2013, Rebel Nell sources its paint from graffiti scraped from walls in Detroit. Co-Founder Amy Peterson previously told Metro Times that she was inspired by chipped graffiti she spotted in Detroit's Dequindre Cut greenway.

The company has a social justice mission, and partners with local organizations to bring jobs to women who have struggled to find and retain employment.

“When you get these pieces of graffiti, they look a little rough on the surface,” she said. “I love that we’re able to bring out the beautiful layers. We want to bring out their (the women’s) beautiful layers and help them shine and help them be these beautiful gems of Detroit.”

The Twelve Oaks Mall is located at 27500 Novi Rd., Novi; shoptwelveoaks.com. Rebel Nell is located on the upper level, near Nordstrom.

